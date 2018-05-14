Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tom Kean: A classic case of not knowing what you didn’t know

By

I must admit that I am no spring chicken, and financial services is probably the one and only career I will ever have.

Although I have plenty of outside interests, it is other people’s money that has been the main focus of my working life.

I am sure I have lots of bad habits and weaknesses but I must be doing something right, so presumably I have a few strengths as well. I know one of these is honesty. For example, I am not afraid to stick my hand up at events and be the one to ask a (possibly) stupid question.

But time and again over the years, I have been amazed at the things I did not know I did not know, if you know what I mean. It is like the ‘known unknowns’ or, worse, the ‘unknown unknowns’, as Donald Rumsfeld famously once said.

The latest example of this is the ‘fiduciary’ standard of care towards our clients. I can honestly say that, after 30 years of being regulated, I had no idea I did, or did not, have a fiduciary obligation. Most people I know cannot even pronounce the word, let alone spell it or know what it means. A classic example of unknown unknowns if I have ever seen one.

The fund management fee debacle is another perfect example of well-intended regulation going horribly wrong (not to mention wider issues with Mifid II and Priips, of course).

Should UK advisers have a fiduciary duty to their clients?

Witness the bedlam on the provider side of the fence, all swirling around in a maelstrom of IT purgatory at the moment. Even the biggest and best providers are reeling at the work – work that delivers very little benefit to anyone in the real world. In fact, it is now becoming abundantly clear that it is not only confusing people but actually beginning to put them off.

Take the excellent Woodford Patient Capital Trust. Now there is a proper fund. A truly innovative and exciting selection of newer businesses collected together in one huge melting pot, wrapped in an investment trust. Super-cheap, capable of borrowing and with a performance-related fee structure. I may have missed others, but I find it is something genuinely new to talk about with certain clients.

However, there is a catch. Have a look at the Kid document and you will quickly see that its three out of seven risk grading bears little resemblance to the fund’s holdings. It is all very well suggesting us advisers need to apply a bit of common sense to these sorts of things, but that is simply not good enough.

You will not get Woodford giving us a number either – and who can blame it given the subjective nature of such matters?

So, if we must deliberately ignore one Kid risk rating, like we have to with the Woodford Patient Capital Trust, we have to assume we need to ignore them all. It renders the entire exercise a complete waste of time and money because it will be us advisers who get sued if things start to get messy.

While we are here, is there anything else I might not know that perhaps I (and everyone else) should know? What do we not know that we do not know? Now’s your chance to tell us.

Tom Kean is director at Thameside Financial Planning

Recommended

Careful-Research-Business-Finance-Paperwork-700.jpg

Mifid II forces fund managers to slash research spending

Fund managers are cutting back on research spending from banks and brokerages following the launch of Mifid II in January. According to the Financial Times, European asset manager Candriam has reduced the number of brokers it uses from 100 to 70 since the beginning of the year. Candriam chief executive Naïm Abou-Jaoudé the firm has […]

Young-Phil-Threesixty-2013.jpg

Phil Young: Don’t bother with business books

So-called management gurus can cause a lot of damage with their advice The origins of the ‘guru’ are found in the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights, which guaranteed freedom of religion. It triggered a growing and competitive market for religious sects in the States, with new, evangelical ones gaining a 70 per cent market share […]

Brett Davidson: When doing nothing is the best business option

Patience is an underrated skill in business. Do not fall into the trap of making decisions too quickly and regretting them later. It is important to make decisions when you run a business. Indeed, there are some situations where making any decision is better than analysis paralysis. However, there are also times when you need […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
96

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Neptune_Smart city concept

Getting the best from rebranding your firm

Rebranding your business is a big decision that should not be taken lightly but it can provide the fresh start some firms need. Here, three advisers share their experiences. Consulting a specialist Telford Mann was originally the financial planning arm of an accountancy firm, but was forced to change its name from Moore Stephens Financial Services […]

1

SJP trainee adviser banned and fined for faking qualifications

A St James’s Place advice recruit has been fined and banned after he falsely claimed to hold CII qualifications. Former SJP trainee adviser Alexander Stuart has been ordered to pay a £34,000 fine by 28 September after telling senior supervisors at the firm that he was fully qualified to provide advice. According to the FCA […]

Comments

    Leave a comment