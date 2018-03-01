Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Bamford: Root out failed advisers and spend our levies properly

By

Martin Bamford For the casual observer reading the financial press, you would think our profession is full of schemers, scammers and crooks.

We have got Port Talbot sounding like a disaster relief zone, fraudulent storage pod operators calling investors from the Costa del Crime and even a large bank causing “material financial distress” to some of its small business customers.

If you manage to avoid losing your pension benefits to this latest round of scammers, then there is always the cryptocurrency entrepreneurs ready to part you from your hard-earned cash. Those touting such trading strategies might not be regulated advisers but it does not really matter to the typical consumer, who sees “financial” in the story and assumes it is all the same thing.

There is a perception versus reality issue at stake here. As professional, ethical advisers, we know the vast majority of clients are getting a good, safe experience. They are not being flogged the sort of high risk, esoteric, overseas junk investments that inevitably result in a loss.

No, the majority are having their financial goals satisfied via carefully-considered plans and the use of regulated, dare I say boring, investment strategies. This is how it should be.

But we do need to contend with the collective damage to the reputation of our profession caused by the actions of a relative few. The press will always report bad news, especially when it revolves around losses due to unsuitable recommendations made by a trusted adviser.

Even with the best regulation in the world (which we are a long way from having here in the UK), we cannot expect these stories to disappear. That said, there are some simple steps we can take to make things better.

The phoenix has to stop rising again

Firstly, this “phoenixing” nonsense has to stop. Where an individual is a director of a regulated firm which goes into liquidation and leaves liabilities behind for us to pay for via Financial Services Compensation Scheme levies, the FCA needs to thoroughly investigate them before they are allowed to work in financial services again.

The same goes for individual advisers at a failed firm. But rather than an inquiry, it is the professional bodies that should be checking their position before granting a new Statement of Professional Standing.

Secondly, we need to explore the inherent biases caused by the way we charge for what we do. One of the wonderful things about retail financial services is its diversity of business models and charging structures, which encourages innovation and price competition.

But the Work and Pensions Select Committee was right to raise the issue of contingent charging, especially for higher risk advice areas like defined benefit transfers. Its use should be allowed to continue on the proviso that advice is peer reviewed by a randomly selected adviser.

Better advice needed on the ground

Finally, it is time we see the levies for services used to deliver something genuinely helpful for those unable to access advice. This does not mean building more websites, but individuals on the ground sufficiently equipped to deliver advice.

The Money Advice Service had a budget of £15.9m for money advice and £42.2m for debt advice in 2017/18 but it took a group of volunteers to spend days in Port Talbot offering guidance to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

These are not big things to make happen. Without change, all we can expect to see in the future is what has happened so often in the past.

Martin Bamford is managing director of Informed Choice

Recommended

1

Standard Life Aberdeen outflows top £31bn as Gars continues to struggle

Standard Life Aberdeen has reported outflows of £31bn in its full year results, six months after the mega merger at the Scottish fund houses completed. In August 2017, Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management joined forces to become Standard Life Aberdeen, a giant global asset management powerhouse running £655bn assets. In its full year results, […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x413.jpg
1

SJP director pay increases 20% year-on-year

The pay of directors at St. James’s Place has increased 20 per cent over the year according to annual accounts published today. In the year that ended 31 December 2016 total pay was £12.1m and this went up to £14.5m in the year that ended 31 December 2017. The firm says it continues to develop […]

1

Scottish Widows sticks with Standard Life Aberdeen for retirement funds launch

Scottish Widows will continue to temporarily employ Aberdeen Standard Investments for its fund management business as it launches a new range of retirement funds. The company has built a variant of its existing pension portfolio fund range and is targeting investors in drawdown. It will keep Aberdeen Standard’s expertise to manage the passive bond part […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

neill macgillivray

Neil MacGillivray: Workplace Isa is not dead yet

James Hay’s Neil MacGillivray has warned that the idea of a Workplace Isa is not dead as a change in political circumstances could put the concept back on the agenda. The improvised nature of policymaking combined with the amount of money the Government could save from a Workplace Isa means it could be introduced in […]

Gregg McClymont 480

Gregg McClymont: Pensions inequality debate needs recasting

Debates over intergenerational pension fairness should be treated with scepticism as they often over-simplify complex issues, according to ex-shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont. At a Trades Union Congress panel debate this week, the Aberdeen Standard Investments retirement head argued that focusing on pensions inequality between the generations missed several key factors. Inequality within generations can […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Alan Lakey 1st March 2018 at 1:53 pm

    For nearly 30 years successive regulators have failed dismally in seeking out the crooks and conmen and are always shutting the stable door whilst flexing their muscles and telling the public that they are on the job.

    It isn’t that difficult to suss when a firm may be dodgy. Most competent advisers would be able to make an assessment from a glance through a file. The FCA has Touchstone and the Gabriel returns to use as a filter. they can also ask fund managers, etc for details of sales made and use this as a gauge of who may be worthy of closer scrutiny.

    Martin is correct that these issues reduce consumer confidence and they also encourage claims mongers to focus their efforts to the detriment of us all.

  2. Martin Evans 1st March 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Totally agree, but the starting point has to be one governing body for regulated financial advisers. Until we are all under one governing body, one voice, one set of rules, one body to fight our corner, little will change.

  3. Peter Taylor 1st March 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Totally agree!

  4. Steve D 1st March 2018 at 3:39 pm

    No, better to keep these advisers and small business owners where they can be seen but not heard, give them some more paperwork to keep them occupied and charge them for doing it!

Leave a comment