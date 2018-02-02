Money Marketing
View more on these topics

AJ Bell, Architas and Investment Quorum reveal their emerging markets strategies

By

Three experts share their tips on how to play the emerging market rally

Russ Mould, investment director, AJ Bell

Emerging markets were in the doldrums for most of this decade but started to recover in 2016 and had a terrific 2017, with Asia Pacific leading the way.

The combination of valuations far from stretched by historic standards, falling inflation and interest rates in key markets like Brazil and Russia, and improving governance should be helpful again this year, although greater care is needed after the gains we have seen.

North Korea is one potentially volatile element, while corporate governance in South Korea still needs work, and it is unsure whether the military will let planned elections go ahead in Thailand.

Any stumbles in the technology sector could also make the going tougher for Asia, as the Chinese social media and Korean and Taiwanese semiconductor and components suppliers were strong drivers of 2017 performance.

Indian tech valuations now look pretty full, too.

But there is still plenty of value to be had and yield to be harvested. Actively managed funds to consider include Fidelity Emerging Markets and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Income. Those who would prefer less exposure to Latin America or Eastern Europe can focus on Asia via Fidelity Asia, Jupiter Asian Income and Invesco Perpetual Asian.

On the passive side, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets EM IMI ETF provides cost-effective, broad-brush exposure to just under 2,000 stocks, although those of a more nervous disposition will note many of the biggest holdings here include some of 2017’s strongest performers, notably China’s Tencent and Alibaba, Korea’s Samsung Electronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Peter Lowman, chief investment officer, Investment Quorum

Emerging market returns for 2017 were excellent, with the MSCI Emerging Market index rising 34 per cent. Although sentiment towards the sector had suffered in recent years, the turnaround in the global economy has acted as a tailwind.

With earnings projected to increase by 13 per cent in 2018, and fundamentals looking at their best for over a decade, it is likely that further returns will be seen throughout the year.

Obviously, there are risks, such as US protectionism, currency volatility or a geopolitical event that could derail the current positive momentum. However, it is likely that emerging markets will now benefit from a sustained bull market rally given the positive global economic backdrop.

With regard to investing, much would depend on a client’s appetite for risk. Specific countries such as China, India, Vietnam and even South Korea have already been benefiting from inflows and subsequent performance – and, of course, their potential for long-term growth and prosperity over the developed world does remain very attractive.

But most investors will tend to prefer access via a wider ranging emerging market fund. The Baillie Gifford Emerging Market Leaders or Hermes Global Emerging Markets funds have excellent track records and highly experienced fund managers, but there are many others to choose from, both from an active or passive perspective..

Adrian Lowcock, investment director, Architas

The outlook for emerging markets has changed dramatically over the past 18 months, although China remains the dominant force, and we expect growth there to continue strongly.

The country has shifted from a “Made in China” approach to a “Made for China”. It is a leader in technology, and is becoming increasingly influential through projects such as the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

We have a bias towards countries close to China, which will benefit from a halo effect.

Looking more broadly, emerging market valuations look attractive compared with the rest of the world. The sector is seeing improved economic conditions and capital investment, and these cycles tend to last several years.

At the early phase of a recovery, as we are seeing in emerging markets, momentum is the main driver. This momentum is set to continue in 2018, with US dollar weakness supportive of the asset class.

Indeed, performance is not entirely down to the region’s own potential. The macro environment really does matter when deciding how to invest.

With this in mind, investors should look for fund managers that combine stock-picking skills with good macro knowledge.

It is also important to remember that, while the asset class offers growth potential not easily available in developed markets, many investors have been burnt chasing this and investing in companies not focused on their customers or shareholders.

Managers who have a philosophy of growth at a reasonable price are well placed to protect investors’ capital in the volatility synonymous with emerging markets.

Recommended

Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg
1

Mark Mobius to retire from Franklin Templeton after three decades

Emerging markets expert Mark Mobius is to retire from Franklin Templeton Investments on 31 January, after more than 30 years with the company. Mobius, a Money Marketing columnist, oversaw Franklin Templeton’s emerging markets team from 1987 to 2016. He has spent more than 40 years working in emerging markets and launched one of the first […]

Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg

Mark Mobius: Celebrating 50 years of ASEAN

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The regional cooperative was established in 1967, with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore as founding members. Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Cambodia later joined. Back in 1967, the region was filled with strife, and the association was established to help […]

Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg

Mark Mobius: Reasons for optimism in Latin America

The demise of populism is an important development within many countries in Latin America. In the case of emerging markets more broadly, the rise of the internet and smart phones has aided this trend. Greater numbers of people now have knowledge of what is happening at the highest levels of their governments, and have been […]

Choose life…

Sarah Scott  – Marketing Consultant, Royal London  This month sees the return of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie and Spud in the sequel to the film Trainspotting. Just over 20 years later, we return to see exactly how life treated the characters whose lifestyle was less than ideal back in 1996. Did they choose a job, choose […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Martin Jones: Tax wrapper tricks for kids

Savvy saving strategies for advisers to help clients make their children’s life goals achievable It is no secret that costs for the next generation look set to be higher than they have been for previous ones in many ways. Annual university tuition fees, for example, are currently capped at a staggering £9,000. However, rule changes […]

DFM portfolios branded ‘closet trackers’ as adviser research slams behaviour

Portfolios run by discretionary fund managers such as Rathbones and Quilter Cheviot have been branded “closet trackers” as pressure increases on the industry to justify its fees. Advisers have reported changing their clients’ portfolios after finding that many DFMs they were outsourcing investments to were not making active calls in some of their funds. The […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg

FCA zeroes in on competition in non-workplace pensions

The FCA has published a discussion paper seeking views on the market for non-workplace pensions so it can understand the sector better. The document explains the regulator wants to know whether competition is working well and if there are issues that need to be addressed in order to protect consumers. The FCA estimates that non-workplace […]

Comments

    Leave a comment