Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Isa inheritance confusion as thousands of bereaved partners missing out

By

Warnings have been raised that thousands of bereaved partners could be paying unnecessary  tax on inherited Isa savings, as new figures show only a small proportion are taking advantage of allowace rules.

Figures obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request by Zurich found that 21,000 people used new rules – which have been in place since 2015 to grant an extra Isa allowance equivalent to the value of their Isa account when their partner dies – to inherit their balance last year.

However, this is only around 14 per cent of the 150,000 married Isa holders that the Tax Incentivised Savings Association estimates pass away each year.

Based on an average inherited Isa value of £55,000, the means savers are being charged around £110 in tax if they do not take advantage of the rules.

Zurich head of retail platform strategy Alistair Wilson says: “Despite being in its fourth year, the take-up of this tax break looks shockingly low.

“People who miss out on the allowance will be hit by a tax bill that quickly eats into the returns on their savings and slows down the growth of their nest egg.

“Although it’s not nice to think about a loved one passing away, speaking to a financial adviser can help you pass on wealth efficiently and ensure you or your family don’t pay any more tax than needed.”

Recommended

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]
11

Nic Cicutti: Spectre of DB transfer scandal looms larger than ever before

New FCA findings suggest advisers should prepare for significantly higher FSCS contributions at least Like many adults in the latter half of their lives, my pecuniary affairs are complicated. Not only do I earn a living from multiple employers but my future retirement income is dependent on several sources of funding, which includes three separate […]
1

New year, new rules for block pension transfers?

The new year often comes with a promise of change and resolution. Many will stop smoking, give up drinking alcohol or go on a health kick. But we should also consider the damaging effects outdated legislation will continue to have on pensions. Pension freedoms brought us freedom and choice but legislation has not caught up […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com