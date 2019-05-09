Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Is pessimism around Brexit justified?

Today’s business investment is tomorrow’s growth.” Watch James Dowey, Chief Economist & CIO, answer whether he thinks the pessimism around UK equities created by Brexit is justified.

Watch the video here

Investment risks
The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Ballot-Box-Vote-700.jpg
1

Adviser wins seat in local election

A financial adviser has won a seat in his local County Council elections. Paul Charles Cooper, a financial adviser at Aitana Financial Services, took 42 per cent of the votes in his Maidstone South constituency in last Thursday’s election, beating the Liberal Democrat candidate to the seat by 300 votes. UKIP and the Labour Party […]

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-2013-700x450.jpg

Nucleus cashes in on platform market ‘shambles’ as profits increase

Nucleus profits rise 21 per cent as platform positions itself as “stable” option Advisers’ thinning patience with replatforming projects and consolidation is partly behind an uplift in net inflows seen by Nucleus in the first quarter of 2017, the company says. Nucleus has reported a drop in net inflows to £1.1bn in 2016, down from £1.3bn […]

Why the unloved healthcare sector deserves a closer look

Healthcare has been one of the most unpopular areas of equity markets for the better part of two years, but one where opportunities for sustainable growth continue to be found. To better understand the current situation and what the near-term future holds, it is helpful to review the bull and bear markets the sector has […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Janus Henderson Investors hires ex-Blackrock MD for a global head of distribution

Janus Henderson Investors has hired Suzanne Cain as global head of distribution. Cain will be responsible for the firm’s global sales and product strategy for both institutional and retail investments, and will oversee global marketing and lead client service across the firm’s business globally. Current co-heads of global head of distribution Drew Elder and Greg […]

Foundation research reveals tax specialist opportunity

The increasing use of limited companies by portfolio landlords is opening up the opportunity for mortgage advisers to develop relationships with tax specialists, according to research from Foundation Home Loans. Figures collected by the lender show that 62 per cent of portfolio landlords use a tax adviser, while 54 per cent of all landlords use […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com