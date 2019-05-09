Is pessimism around Brexit justified?

“Today’s business investment is tomorrow’s growth.” Watch James Dowey, Chief Economist & CIO, answer whether he thinks the pessimism around UK equities created by Brexit is justified.

Watch the video here

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.