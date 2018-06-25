Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Is it time for fairer access to protection?

Tracey Dickson – Marketing Consultant, Royal London

It’s controversial to say, given in the industry I work in, but some ads for life insurance really annoy me.

You know the ones – where the healthy young actor gets a cheap-as-chips quote online or on the phone and goes right ahead to start their plan there and then. Simple.

And that’s the message consumers have been getting for years – it’s cheap and easy to get cover (as long as you’re young and healthy).

Unfortunately, life’s not like that for everyone, there are many people in the UK who have survived a serious illness. For example, these days 50% of people diagnosed with cancer will survive for 10 years or more.  In fact, according to Cancer Research UK, survival has doubled in the last 40 years, and with medical advances and ongoing research, survival rates will hopefully continue to increase in the future1.

Of course cancer is an extreme example; however, more than 15 million people in the UK are living with at least one chronic condition1, such as heart disease, mental health issues – and one that’s been in the press frequently in recent years – diabetes. And just like cancer survival rates, the number of people with ongoing health issues is expected to continue to rise2.

When you think about it, that’s a lot of people who may think that’s it’s going to be too difficult for them to get protection. Or that they’ll be unable to afford the premium even if they are offered cover.

However, our industry has evolved over the years to accommodate some of the changing needs and attitudes of consumers – most providers now tend to offer extra support to their customers through value added service. And products such as critical illness cover and income protection are updated and improved regularly.

But is it time to think bigger?

If more and more of the population are living with chronic illnesses seen as undesirable or uninsurable to underwriters, that’s bad news for our business. Perhaps it’s time to think about designing cover to reflect the needs of this growing population as standard.

Our industry exists so people can protect their home and their family’s future. And shouldn’t people have fair access to this protection? After all, the need to make sure people get the cover that suits them and that’ll pay out when they need it is at the heart of what we all do.

Sources: 1. cancerresearchuk.org, accessed June 2018 2. chronicconditions.co.uk, May 2012

Recommended

technical financial graph on technology abstract background

Pension transfers hit record £10.6bn in Q1

Pension transfers hit a record of £10.6bn in the first quarter of this year, according to Office for National Statistics data. The figures show the value of pension transfers in 2017 was revised up £2.5bn to £36.8bn. AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says: “The Q1 2018 figure also likely includes a large number of […]

Exit sign
3

Intelligent Money eyes Sipp market exit

Intelligent Money is considering exiting the Sipp market to become an independent provider of standard personal pension plans. The company says it is looking at re-branding its Sipps as flexible personal pensions to better reflect its position in the market. The firm is in discussions with advisers about the potential change and says the shift […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Insurance File Generic 480

Reassuringly focused on claims

By Ross Jackson, senior protection marketing manager We’re sure you’ll have heard your customers say ‘But insurance companies don’t pay claims’ when giving a reason for not wanting to take out protection. In fact, our State of the Protection Nation research showed that 27 per cent of consumers asked didn’t think protection providers paid out […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Schroders-Building-2013-700.jpg

Former Tilney chief to run Schroders wealth management arm

Schroders has hired former Tilney chief executive Peter Hall as global head of wealth management, subject to regulatory approval. Hall will replace Andrew Ross who is stepping down to move to take on the role of Schroders wealth management vice chairman. Hall’s position will be effective from 2 January 2019 and he reports to group […]
1

Standard Life shareholders approve Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen shareholders have approved the sale of the company’s UK and European insurance arm to Phoenix at it general meeting today. Shareholders also approved a plan to return £1bn to shareholders through a “B share scheme” and £750m through a share buyback programme. Standard Life announced in February it was selling its insurance arm […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com