Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Iress redesigns Xplan technology

By

Australian technology provider Iress will release the first of several planned updates to its popular Xplan technology this week in a bid to simplify its usability.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Iress executive general manager for wealth Mark Loosemore says the changes follow feedback from consultations with advisers and end-clients.

He says: “Our users tell us they know Xplan has deep and powerful functionality but there was an opportunity to make it simpler and easier to use.

“We know many IFAs still use multiple platforms so we are looking to expose information more directly, engage clients in the process and help advisers to segment things better without needing a degree in computer science to get round the technology.”

Iress will look to streamline and simplify compliance processes for users and improve data keying for advisers.

Iress hires UK MD from Australian team

Loosemore adds: “The feedback we’ve received from those testing the new Xplan navigation has been extremely positive, particularly around the overall user experience and search capability.”

The Melbourne-headquartered firm saw increases in both revenue and profits last year, with 7 per cent overall driven by its UK business.

UK managing director Simon Badley told Money Marketing in February that the firm would be focused on expanding its retail banking and lending projects in the UK for 2019.

Iress has also recently acquired an office in Tunisia to add to those in South Africa, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand.

Recommended
20

SJP in firing line over charges again

St James’s Place has been criticised again over its charges, as new research suggests fees could erode almost half of the returns made by clients. Someone investing a typical £1m pot for 20 years could pay nearly the same amount in charges over the period, according to Candid Financial Advice, which was commissioned by the […]

Fixed income webinar with Senior Client Portfolio Manager, Ewan McAlpine

The clouds of uncertainty six months ago have anything but cleared. Against an increasingly lacklustre global economic backdrop, and with additional uncertainty in the UK and Europe around Brexit and more globally around US-China trade, fixed income assets and their returns have proved surprisingly resilient in general and market volatility is surprisingly low. But the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS receives 500 claims for collapsed Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received around 500 complaints to date regarding Lifetime Sipp according to data given to Money Marketing. The Sipp provider was placed into administration in March 2018 and went into liquidation on the 2 April 2019. The complexity of claims related to Lifetime Sipp’s books and has resulted in the […]

Advice firm partners with Attitude magazine owner for LGBTQ clients

An advice service aimed at LGBTQ clients has launched to help people from the community not feel “alienated” when seeking financial advice. The owner of Attitude, a British gay lifestyle magazine, Darren Styles, has partnered with Blueprint South West managing director Dawn Gale and director Ian Meekins to launch Attitude Financial Services. The aim of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com