Iress redesigns Xplan technology

Australian technology provider Iress will release the first of several planned updates to its popular Xplan technology this week in a bid to simplify its usability.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Iress executive general manager for wealth Mark Loosemore says the changes follow feedback from consultations with advisers and end-clients.

He says: “Our users tell us they know Xplan has deep and powerful functionality but there was an opportunity to make it simpler and easier to use.

“We know many IFAs still use multiple platforms so we are looking to expose information more directly, engage clients in the process and help advisers to segment things better without needing a degree in computer science to get round the technology.”

Iress will look to streamline and simplify compliance processes for users and improve data keying for advisers.

Loosemore adds: “The feedback we’ve received from those testing the new Xplan navigation has been extremely positive, particularly around the overall user experience and search capability.”

The Melbourne-headquartered firm saw increases in both revenue and profits last year, with 7 per cent overall driven by its UK business.

UK managing director Simon Badley told Money Marketing in February that the firm would be focused on expanding its retail banking and lending projects in the UK for 2019.

Iress has also recently acquired an office in Tunisia to add to those in South Africa, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand.