IRESS partners with mortgage advice network for back office rollout

By

Technology firm IRESS has struck a deal with the Julian Harris Network that will see its XPLAN Mortgage platform rolled out to all 132 of the network’s advisers.

According to IRESS, the software does not require a would-be borrower to provide credit files up front, and it will enable pre-qualification for a mortgage offer early in the advice process.

In addition, the decision in principle will not leave a ‘hard’ credit footprint, before the application proceeds.

XPLAN Mortgage will also allow a potential borrower to return a protection quote and a mortgage quote at the same time.

The software will be integrated with Julian Harris Network’s own customer relationship management solution, which is designed to try and prevent the duplication of data.

The deal between IRESS and Julian Harris Network is set for an initial term of five years.

IRESS general executive manager Dave Miller says: “We are excited to be working with Julian Harris Network as it continues to grow. The network identified the key to profitable growth is in the provision of an efficient service that delivers a delightful customer experience.

“For this to happen, the technology solution Julian Harris Network required was one that could evidence superior levels of connectivity, reliability and better access to a wide variety of accurate mortgage and protection data.”

Julian Harris Network director Helen Harris adds: “A key decision factor for Julian Harris Network in choosing IRESS was the need for a single, seamless sales process, supported by reliable and consistent data.

“Being able to integrate with our new bespoke CRM system and the efficiency and accuracy benefits this brings was absolutely vital in selecting our technology partner at this key time for our business.”

