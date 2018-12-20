Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investors welcome push for more competitive audit sector

By

Investors have welcomed plans by the UK’s competition watchdog to help break up power at the major four auditors.

The Competition and Markets Authority has published list of remedies to address market dominance, including splitting auditors from consultancy work, and a “joint audit” system where a Big Four and a non-Big Four firm could work together on a project. 

The CMA found earlier this week that the Big Four audit firms – Deloitte, Ernst &Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers – carry out 97 per cent of audits of large firms.

The regulator was also concerned with auditors getting distracted from core tasks, as at least 75 per cent of their revenues come from consultancy.

The review of the auditors was prompted by collapses including construction firm Carillion, audited by KPMG, and retail chain BHS, which had been audited by PwC.

The CMA concluded a major overhaul of the sector should take place. Its main recommendations were to split audit and advisory businesses with separate management and accounts and to get more accountability for those appointing auditors, with the aim of strengthening their independence.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings welcomed the reforms.

Cummings says: “Investors rely on the quality and robustness of audits when making investment decisions, and a high-quality audit is vital to ensure that the markets have confidence in the information in a company’s annual report.

He adds: “Investors want to see more choice and competition in the audit market in the interest of delivering higher quality audits, and the CMA’s interim report has proposed some potential solutions to deliver that. We look forward to continuing to engage with the CMA to establish how these proposals could work in practice, particularly in this changing regulatory environment.”

Recommended

L&G apologies to client over pensions tax free cash error

Legal and General Assurance Society has apologised to a client for making repeated mistakes in the information it gave about the amount of tax free cash he could take. In a ruling from The Financial Ombudsman Service, Mr M complains L&G’s errors resulted in the need for him to return funds and caused him “significant trouble” and […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

Interim GAM chief faces questions over past supervision failure

Questions are being asked over the prior conduct of the interim chief executive of embattled manager GAM after it emerged that he was previously fired from another job over supervision failures. The FT reports that David Jacob, who took over from Alexander Friedman last month, was let go by Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2001 […]

AJ Bell adds entire share capital to Stock Exchange

The entire ordinary share capital of platform and fund provider AJ Bell has now been admitted to the London Stock Exchange, the firm has announced. Following the firm’s decision to set a price for its initial public offering last week, it has confirmed this morning that its entire ordinary share capital, consisting of 407,055,994 ordinary shares […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA: PI must make sure ‘polluter pays’ for FSCS bills

Letting compensation costs fall onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme rather than firms’ personal indemnity insurance goes against the principle that the “polluters pays” for their failure, the FCA has said. In board minutes from its November meeting released today, the watchdog criticises PII providers for previously seeking to limit their liabilities when firms fail, […]

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Bank of England holds base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August this year. The MPC meeting minutes detail the committee’s belief that global growth risks have increased, but because of the […]

Tom Baigrie: Protection referrals are key to building trust

Signposting is standard good practice in medical and legal professions and should become so among all financial intermediaries too. Signposting means that when a customer has a need a firm cannot help with, that business takes responsibility for guiding them accurately to one that can. Imagine the outcry if doctors did not do that. So […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com