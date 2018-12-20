Investors welcome push for more competitive audit sector

Investors have welcomed plans by the UK’s competition watchdog to help break up power at the major four auditors.

The Competition and Markets Authority has published list of remedies to address market dominance, including splitting auditors from consultancy work, and a “joint audit” system where a Big Four and a non-Big Four firm could work together on a project.

The CMA found earlier this week that the Big Four audit firms – Deloitte, Ernst &Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers – carry out 97 per cent of audits of large firms.

The regulator was also concerned with auditors getting distracted from core tasks, as at least 75 per cent of their revenues come from consultancy.

The review of the auditors was prompted by collapses including construction firm Carillion, audited by KPMG, and retail chain BHS, which had been audited by PwC.

The CMA concluded a major overhaul of the sector should take place. Its main recommendations were to split audit and advisory businesses with separate management and accounts and to get more accountability for those appointing auditors, with the aim of strengthening their independence.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings welcomed the reforms.

Cummings says: “Investors rely on the quality and robustness of audits when making investment decisions, and a high-quality audit is vital to ensure that the markets have confidence in the information in a company’s annual report.

He adds: “Investors want to see more choice and competition in the audit market in the interest of delivering higher quality audits, and the CMA’s interim report has proposed some potential solutions to deliver that. We look forward to continuing to engage with the CMA to establish how these proposals could work in practice, particularly in this changing regulatory environment.”