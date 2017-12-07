Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Investors pour into bond funds as UK equity income sees outflows of £444m

By

UK investors have continued their flight to safety with fixed income the best-selling asset class in October, according to the Investment Association.

Fixed income saw £2bn in net retail sales in October, while the Sterling Strategic Bond sector was the best-selling sector with net retail sales of £1.6bn.

Outflows continued from the UK equity income sector, which was the worst-selling sector over the month with a net retail outflow of £272m. UK equity funds in general fared badly, with a net retail outflow of £444m.

However, overall monthly net retail sales exceeded £5bn in October and funds under management increased by £29bn.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings says: “2017’s record-breaking run continued in October as monthly net retail sales were again in excess of £5bn. Industry funds under management also increased by almost £30bn through the month which means that, at the end of October our members were responsible for £1.194trn of UK investor savings and investments.”

Investment Association fund market specialist Alastair Wainwright adds: “For the fifth month in a row, fixed income was the best-selling asset class with net retail sales of more than £2bn. For the third month in a row, Sterling Strategic Bond was the most popular sector with retail investors as they allocated £1.6bn in October. Notably, the Sterling Strategic Bond has featured in the five best-selling sectors each month since December 2016.”

Last month saw 2017 become the best-selling year since the Investment Association began keeping records, with net retail sales to the end of September totalling £33.7bn.

Recommended

6

Pensions regulator eyes template for DB transfer information

The Pensions Regulator is talking to schemes about providing a standardised document to advisers requesting information for defined benefit transfers, TPR’s head of policy has said. While recognising the importance of tailored advice, Fiona Frobisher told the Money Marketing in Focus conference today that it was looking to take steps to improve the clarity and speed […]

Pension savings-2015
5

FCA warns consumers over risky DB transfer investments

The regulator has urged consumers to be careful when considering transferring their pensions into a new scheme. The FCA is warning consumers to be wary of any contact out of the blue by call, email or text offering to discuss their pension or a free pension review. Savers should be cautious about any unusual investments […]

percentage
17

Can contingent charging stand up to criticism?

Contingent charging is being thrust into the spotlight again as clients continue to pay for defined benefit pension transfers, but an outright ban does not look imminent. The FCA has long warned charges that depend on a particular outcome – ‘contingent’ fees – are a higher risk for IFAs. They may not affect the outcome […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA data shows first-time buyer recovery following 2008 slump

A decade of FCA mortgage data has revealed a healthy recovery for the first-time buyer market after a slump following 2008. The class has shown steady growth from 2011 onwards and is now the healthiest of all lending categories by this metric, according to an FCA data bulletin. In 2016 the number of new loans (312,500) […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment