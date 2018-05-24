Money Marketing
Investors pour £4bn into new ESG ETFs

Tree - thumbnailEight exchange-traded funds that prioritise environmental and social targets entered the market in May alone, according to the London Stock Exchange, driving record levels of flows into ESG strategies.

LSE says 2018 has been a record year for passive funds prioritising socially and sustainable companies.

A total of 31 ESG ETFs holding £3.97bn in assets under management have started since January, compared to just six in total that entered the market in 2017.

According to the Financial Times, data from the Investment Association saw investors buy £138m in ethical funds in March 2018.

Money Marketing reported earlier this month that Royal London Asset Management found 65 per cent of wealth managers would allocate to ESG investments, with 70 per cent of the total saying ESG elements are taken into account when selecting fund managers.

The survey comes as Money Marketing finds that not all advisers are in favour of recommending them, however.

