Investors ‘ignored’ by LC&F linked mini-bond provider

By

Some investors holding money with Blackmore Bonds are yet to receive July interest payments, despite the firm’s insistence all funds have been transferred and cleared.

One such investor has told Money Marketing they have been “ignored” by Blackmore.

Chief executive of the mini-bond provider Patrick McCreesh told Money Marketing this week that some investors holding Isas had been left waiting due to platform delays.

He confirmed all remaining interest payments to investors due at the end of July were made on Monday.

Despite this, investors continue to tell Money Marketing that they have not been paid as of 23 August and have been unable to contact McCreesh or any Blackmore representatives for information.

One investor says: “I still haven’t been paid and emails and calls are being ignored.

“Other investors seem to have confirmation emails for interest payments but money not cleared and I am at a loss as to what to do if they just completely ignore me.”

This follows uproar from Blackmore investors over the last fortnight about the delays; these come after a string of concerns about the safety of mini-bonds after the collapse of London Capital & Finance in February.

Marketing company Surge Financial, which remains in hot water over its promotion of mini-bonds for LC&F also advertised mini-bonds on behalf of Blackmore.

FSCS ‘fails’ to request calls between LC&F and investors

Other investors have already confirmed they have received owed interest payments but warn the company may have tarnished its reputation.

The FCA most recently updated its warnings about mini-bond providers last month, warning their “IOU” nature leaves investors open to never receiving any money back.

The regulator says: “We urge consumers to be vigilant when making investment decisions and to weigh the interest rate up against the risk involved. In general, the higher the rate on offer, the higher the risk.”

FCA recommendations for checking mini-bond legitimacy 

  • Unexpected contact ​​​​– traditionally scammers cold-call, but contact can also come from online sources, for example email or social media, post, word of mouth or even in person at a seminar or exhibition.
  • Time pressure – they might offer you a bonus or discount if you invest before a set date or say the opportunity is only available for a short period, so as to rush your decision-making.
  • Reliance on social proof – they may share fake reviews and claim other clients have invested or want in on the deal.
  • Unrealistic returns – fraudsters often promise tempting returns that sound too good to be true, such as much better interest rates than elsewhere.
  • False authority – scammers often using convincing literature and websites, and falsely claim to be regulated. They may come across as highly knowledgeable about investment products.
  • Flattery – it is a common tactic to build a friendship with you to lull you into a false sense of security.

Source: The FCA

