Investor confidence upswing ahead of Brexit vote

Investor confidence has “swung wildly” in recent months hitting a high today ahead of tonight’s Brexit vote, data from Hargreaves Lansdown shows.

The HL Investor Confidence Index has jumped to 67 points for January, up from 52 points in December.

The index measures the confidence of retail investors in the UK stock market.

MPs will vote on Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal tonight after more than 18 months of negotiations and a five-week delay.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf says it is an uncomfortable time for the market, despite this month’s confidence upswing.

He says: “Overall sentiment is still weak by historical standards, and has swung wildly in recent months, and that’s likely to remain the state of play until we see some light at the end of the Brexit tunnel.

“Predicting the political outcome of the vote is a dice roll, and then correctly forecasting the direction of markets adds another layer of guesswork. Directional bets on short term market movements are never a good idea, but that’s particularly the case at the moment given the range of permutations and possibilities stemming from the vote.”

The index shows the most confidence is currently in Japanese markets, closely followed by global emerging markets and North America.

European markets are recording a confidence index of 61 points.

Investor confidence in UK markets 11 months ago was similar to today’s figure at 73 points, while the 10-year average is a far higher 91 points.

“In these circumstances it’s a good idea to remember the basics of investing. That means keeping diversified, focusing on long term goals, and avoiding attempts to time the market as you may miss key days when stock prices rise sharply,” Khalaf adds.

“This week we could see heightened volatility in markets as parliament votes on the Brexit deal. We wouldn’t be surprised to see [confidence] take a knock again as the Brexit showdown looms in Parliament.”