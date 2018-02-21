Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment Uncovered: Mazars CIO on maintaining control of fund selection

By

Money Marketing talks to Mazars Wealth Management chief investment officer David Baker about how the firm makes its investment decisions

Is your investment management kept in-house or outsourced to a third party?

We like to keep as much as possible in-house as that tends to give us a deeper understanding of the decisions we have to make. If we select funds for portfolios ourselves, we know them inside out and make the final decision on whether they stay or go. That is useful for discussions with clients.

We do make use of other resources available to validate the decisions we make. If someone else has reviewed a fund it would be churlish of us not to look at what they think about it. We have a number of external experts who sit on our investment committee. They have particular expertise in certain sectors and they provide their views on tactical allocation. They stop us lapsing into things like house views.

What investment options do your clients have? 

The vast majority of clients go directly into one of our model portfolios, which accommodate most people’s risk preferences. We also offer bespoke portfolios governed by what the client might require.

If their risk tolerance is not met by one of our models we will design a bespoke portfolio for them. For example, they might already have a commercial property holding and don’t want to duplicate that in their portfolio with us, so we could offer them a bespoke account based on one of our model portfolios, but also based on their personal specifications.

The unscientific approach behind fund selection

How are funds selected for the model portfolios? 

We have a rigorous two-stage quantitative and qualitative fund selection process,  designed with our preferences in mind. We have a preference for genuine active managers – funds with high active share and bottom up stockpickers that can offer concentrated portfolios. We are not interested in managers who charge active management fees for tracing an index, but those with a track record who add value to clients by being different.

It is important that we do the thinking behind the fund selection. We use FE Analytics to give ourselves the whole universe of funds to choose from. Imposing our quant criteria then gives us a list of four or five. We use research from the Adviser Centre to check our decisions.

Investment Uncovered: How Tenet makes its investment decisions

How often are funds in the model portfolios reviewed and what would lead to changes?

We review the funds every six months. If a manager leaves, that is a critical point at which to reconsider a fund. Some criteria will be specific to a particular fund. As an example, we like some funds because they have concentrated portfolios, but if more money comes into it, the fund may become diluted.

Some criteria will be common to all funds – for example, looking for a trigger to have a conversation with the manager around whether they are doing anything different to what they tell us. We know the reasons why a fund is in our portfolio and the characteristics we expect during the economic cycle. If there is any deviation, we would have a conversation about why a fund is not doing as we would expect.

That said, we are long-term investors and rarely remove funds. One of the European equity funds we hold will, on occasion, be fourth quartile. We know that is due to the style the manager adopts and it is successful over the long term.

Do you ever use discretionary fund managers? 

Rarely. It is usually when there is an investment need we can’t cater for in-house; for example, Aim portfolio recommendations. We have a panel of DFMs – Quilter Cheviot, Charles Stanley and Brewin Dolphin. The DFMs are reviewed annually by our research and investment committee, which I chair.

Platforms and DFMs await FCA’s next steps on market study

Which platforms do you use and why?

We use 7IM and AJBell InvestCentre, which we review annually. If we use other platforms it will be where a client’s personal circumstances necessitate it; for example, if there are tax consequences. We have to think of the overall cost to the client on an individual level and to the entire population of our clients. If we engage with more platforms, we will incur higher costs because we have to maintain due diligence and a higher number of systems.

We take the interaction between platforms and the back office seriously. We are not just focused on fees for clients; we are also focused on value. We talk to the platforms about functionality and intended developments for the medium to long term. We also focus on how we interact with clients and how user friendly the platforms are.

Company factfile

Date company established: 1996

Assets under management: £815m

No of staff: 102

No of clients: 1,400

Platforms used: 7IM and AJ Bell InvestCentre

DFMs used: Quilter Cheviot, Charles Stanley and Brewin Dolphin

Recommended

Bentley-Graham-GBII-2013
7

Graham Bentley: Fund manager fees witch-hunt misses the point

The anti-fund manager invective is misdirected. They are as confused as platforms and advisers when it comes to calculations.  Managing advisory investment portfolios has never been straightforward. The requirement to disclose transaction fees may very well see their demise. In principle, I am an advocate for transparency. It promotes accountability, and, as a former SEC […]

How to talk about fund fees with clients

The new European Mifid II regulations encouraging more transparency for investors have put a greater focus on the way advisers explain fund fees to clients. This week, Money Marketing talks to two advisers about their efforts to improve clarity at a time of change for the sector. How do you present fees to clients? Blue […]

Growth-Emerging-New-Plant-General-700x450.jpg

Which funds have outperformed in January?

Asian, emerging market equity and technology funds have dominated fund performance for the first month of the year, according to figures from the Investment Association. January statistics showed the China/Greater China, Japanese Smaller Companies and Global Emerging Markets outperforming their western-based counterparts, with a respective 4.56 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.34 per cent […]

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg
15

The lure of SJP

As competition for good advisers continues apace, one firm in particular is having little trouble bolstering its ranks: St James’ Place (SJP). Last month, the advice giant revealed it had increased its qualified adviser numbers by 246 in the 12 months to 31 December 2017. This was of little surprise to many in the wider […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment