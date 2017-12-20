Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Investment Uncovered: ‘A golden age for bonds’

Why JP Morgan’s chief investment officer is predicting a fixed income boom

By

Being upbeat about bonds might seem unusual at a time when investors are facing low returns and high volatility.

But for JP Morgan Asset Management international chief investment officer Nick Gartside, who oversees the US asset manager’s $460bn (£341bn) fixed income business, there are reasons to be cheerful.

“The beauty of bonds is that you have certainty,” says Gartside, who has been a bond investor for almost all his 20-year career in asset management.

He explains what made him turn away from equities and decide to work on bonds when they were not a popular choice among graduates as he started his career.

Gartside says: “A bond investor has to blend macro with micro economics, while equity investors look at companies and say they don’t think about macro.

“Also, the bond market is now worth $100trn, so twice the size of the equity market. Not all bonds are equal and that is what gives me a buzz about it.”

Gartside, who previously had stints at Schroders and Mercury Asset Management, started managing emerging market equities at Mercury after a masters in international relations.

He says: “At Mercury I was a bit horrified at the beginning about bonds. If you think about fund management you think about equities, so I was a bit unsure on bonds, but then I changed my mind as bonds became much more related to politics than equities. With markets you either have an interest or you don’t.”

Gartside landed his current job at JP Morgan in 2010 and is currently responsible for the fixed income investment process in the London business.

He says: “Our ethos is to be a money lender. We find a bond we like and buy and sell it and that is what clients want.”

Gartside has a team of 280 in the fixed income unit, who will prove very important next year as asset managers face the multiple requirements of Mifid II and  need strong resources for research as a result.

He says: “[Having a large team for research] is going to be important for the bond market.

“You can buy a bond and run to maturity. But while a bond was a buy and hold investment in the past, now it has become a bit more flexible. They are big and global, so you have this unconstrained idea of bonds now.”

Gartside notes that since 25 per cent of sovereign bonds currently have a negative yield, bond managers would need to rotate in different parts of the market as valuations and other factors have changed.

The way the CIO is adapting to the new trend is by having a low duration in the portfolio and a higher allocation to emerging market and high yield bonds.

Gartside says: “A few years ago we had no emerging market bonds. Now the asset class ranges from 20 to 30 per cent of our holdings and that will stay at this level in 2018.

“Emerging markets are healthier than they were [in the past] and normally emerging markets are a good beneficiary of growth. You have double digit yields in countries like Brazil, Turkey, and Indonesia.”

In October fixed income was the best-selling asset class with net retail sales of more than £2bn, according to the Investment Association. Of this figure, more than £1.5bn went into strategic bonds, with £84m going into the global emerging market sector.

In comparison, only £13m flew into UK gilts.

Gartside argues that with an expected growth of 1.5 per cent in the UK economy and a potential fall in inflation, the Bank of England could raise rates twice next year, which won’t be beneficial for Government bonds.

He says: “As you look forward you’ll see a lot of differentiation when it comes to bond investors. You’ll have an environment of both stock picking and bond picking. Companies’ growth will be reflected in bonds.”

As for his review of 2017, Gartside says this year was a “classic transition year” for all asset classes.

He says: “From the post-financial crisis era we are now at a golden age for bonds. This was a year where growth has surprised on the upside following a 2016 where growth was departing in some countries.

“Global growth was synchronised and you have had a good global growth picture. But some economic data can have a lagged effect for next year.”

Gartside expects growth to continue next year but argues that the higher than expected inflation in markets globally could pose a risk to investors. He says: “Central banks are likely to raise rates and a bit of inflation will return.”

Recommended

Investment Uncovered: Do corporate bonds need inflation proofing?

This month, inflation climbed to a five-year high of 3 per cent. Insight Inflation-linked Corporate Bond fund manager David Hooker argues corporate bonds with direct inflation protection offer better returns than inflation-linked gilts as Money Marketing crunches the numbers. Talk us through the fund The fund aims to give investors a return that, in the […]

Onshore bonds: Still going strong 

Onshore bonds are a once-beloved product, now seemingly ignored by many advisers in favour of the supposedly more glamorous international investment bonds or collective investments. Yes, most onshore bonds don’t have ‘open architecture’ and none deliver exemption from tax on capital gains at fund level or the ability for investors to use their annual exemption […]

4

Advisers are wrong to break away from bonds

They say politics is more determined by negative drivers than positive. Clown-like or otherwise, Donald Trump, Nigel Farage et al are anti-politicians who embody many of the characteristics that people feel are absent from their mainstream rivals. There has been a clear pendulum swing away from mainstream political institutions as wider disillusionment with the establishment […]

Findlater-Freddie-MM-Peach-620x430.jpg

Does size really matter for platform success?

Platforms are chasing assets in order to achieve scale but the winners of the future will need more than that The importance of scale is one of the key topics of conversation in the platform industry. Scale brings some clear benefits to platforms, such as allowing them to charge consumers less, providing the means of […]

Retirement - thumbnail

Pension freedoms: stop the scams

At the beginning of 2015, we highlighted that the new pension freedoms that come fully online on 6 April also represent a very attractive opportunity for the criminal fraternity to scam savers out of some, or all, of their accumulated retirement savings.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA expecting passporting to continue post-Brexit

Firms and funds solely regulated in the UK by the FCA will need to give the regulator notice the day before the UK officially exits the EU if they want to benefit from a temporary permissions regime, proposed by the Government today. While an implementation period is still yet to be agreed, a statement from […]

Bell-Andy-2017-CUT
1

Andy Bell: Three big platform themes for 2018

Following a period of platform consolidation in 2017, advisers will need to keep an eye on three key areas in the market next year. 1. Replatforming disruption According to the latest report from Finalytiq, there is £220bn in platform assets that will be subject to a replatforming project next year, at a combined cost of […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment