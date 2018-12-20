Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Calls for single value for money measure for fund managers

By

The Chartered Financial Analyst Society has called for more transparency in the UK’s investment sector to increase public trust in the industry.

The professional body has proposed a unified framework for assessing value-for-money investing – a style that seeks to offer clients good investment outcomes, while keeping the price down.

Apples and oranges

Existing regulations require defined contribution pension scheme trustees, independent governance committees and boards to UK authorised funds to regularly assess value.

However, these requirements differ slightly which, according to CFA UK, leads to confusion in the sector.

CFA UK argues that value for money metrics would benefit from unifying these requirements, as a more consistent framework for assessment could make it easier for investment professionals to demonstrate their value to clients, and thus increase public trust.

The CFA has called for a clearer taxonomy and has proposed a model framework for assessment that is designed for all funds. The suggested framework is based on three pillars:

  • costs and charges
  • output, defined as both risk and return
  • and quality and service.

The paper recommends using a single way of monitoring the value, showing performance retrospectively in order to stress long term over short term gains.

The CFA ends also lists eatures for which clients may be willing to pay a premium, for example the quality and effectiveness of asset stewardship, or a deep integration of ethical, social and governance criteria into the investment process.

CFA UK chief executive Will Goodhart says: “We need to develop a better framework for assessing value for money to improve transparency for the end investor and enable effective comparability between providers.

Working out if a fund is value for money

“We’re pleased to see that the profession is increasingly focusing on value. Given the FCA’s incoming requirements, this is an issue everyone should be thinking about now, in order to prepare.”

CFA UK professionalism advisor Andrew Burton says: “Establishing a consistent means to address value for money is challenging, especially given that perceptions of value are subjective.

“The incorporation of a robust ESG evaluation process, for instance, will be valued by some end-investors even though it comes with additional cost, but it may be a lower priority for others.

“We don’t see a solution in introducing a single metric for value for money, but implementing this framework across the UK investment profession would go a long way to addressing the confusion and inconsistency that we currently see.”

Recommended

Alistair Cunningham
18

Alistair Cunningham: Chartered status has been cheapened

I was one of the first to be granted chartered financial planner status, but I wonder what the future is for the accolade. The Personal Finance Society does not seem overly concerned about erosion of the title, seemingly allowing its abuse with impunity. There have been high-profile incidents of more than one chartered financial planner […]
2

Carl Lamb: No excuses for sloppy DB transfer systems

Along with all the other firms that provide advice on defined benefit transfers, we received our questionnaire from the FCA about the quantity and nature of cases we have handled since 2015. By the time you read this, the deadline for its return will have passed and those under scrutiny will have breathed a collective […]

Westiminster houses of parliament

Pensions committee chair seeks answers on Waspi complaints

Work and pensions committee chair Frank Field has written to pensions minister Guy Opperman asking for an update on complaints made to the government by 1950s-born women affected by state pension age rises. A number of women that were impacted by increases to their pension age – including members of the Women Against State Pension […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA: PI must make sure ‘polluter pays’ for FSCS bills

Letting compensation costs fall onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme rather than firms’ personal indemnity insurance goes against the principle that the “polluters pays” for their failure, the FCA has said. In board minutes from its November meeting released today, the watchdog criticises PII providers for previously seeking to limit their liabilities when firms fail, […]

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Bank of England holds base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August this year. The MPC meeting minutes detail the committee’s belief that global growth risks have increased, but because of the […]

Tom Baigrie: Protection referrals are key to building trust

Signposting is standard good practice in medical and legal professions and should become so among all financial intermediaries too. Signposting means that when a customer has a need a firm cannot help with, that business takes responsibility for guiding them accurately to one that can. Imagine the outcry if doctors did not do that. So […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com