Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment manager launches with DFM portfolio

By

Clifton BridgeClifton Asset Management has partnered with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley as it launched Eden Park Investment Management to provide discretionary fund management to advisers.

EPIM received its direct authorisation from the FCA last month and will operate two model portfolio ranges – Brunel and Cabot.

The Brunel range will be powered by Brewin Dolphin utilising an active underlying fund manager approach, while the Cabot range will be powered by Charles Stanley utilising a passive or index tracking underlying approach.

The Brunel range will cost 0.30 per cent and the Cabot will cost 0.25 per cent.

The underlying ongoing charges figure for the Brunel balanced portfolio is approximately 0.51 per cent and Cabot balanced is 0.14 per cent.

Asset manager to launch regional advice network

Each range will be made up of five risk-rated model portfolios, offering cautious, income, balanced, growth and global equity strategies.

The new discretionary investment arm will be led by EPIM-principle investment manager, Alan Sippetts.

He has previously held senior positions at Heartwood Investment Management, Lloyds Private Banking and Legal & General Investment Management.

Sippetts says both “active and passive” investment approaches have a part to play in “building a suitable client portfolio”.

Under the EPIM umbrella, advisers and their clients will have the choice of one or the other or “they can mix or match”, he says.

EPIM chief executive Anthony Carty adds: “There are many good providers of DFM services, but we are delighted to announce today that we have chosen to partner with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley – as they have enviable past performance track records as well as a significant depth of resource within their respective investment management divisions.”

The EPIM portfolios will be available on Clifton’s recently launched investment platform – Viewpoint Portfolio. The platform technology is powered by Hubwise and is priced at 0.3 per cent with a fee cap of £800 per annum.

Recommended

Changes to early exit pension charges

In November last year, the FCA announced that from 31 March 2017, early exit pension charges will be capped at 1% for those customers who are eligible to access their retirement savings from age of 55. The rules also state that for new personal pension plans started after that date, or on new increments into […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Growing pains lead to job cuts at Guardian

Protection challenger Guardian has cut 12 jobs, which it attributed to its faster than expected success. The company has not specified which roles have been affected but confirmed a consultation could lead to further cuts. Guardian said in a statement: “The number of major distribution agreements we’ve secured in our first nine months of trading […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com