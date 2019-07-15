Investment manager launches with DFM portfolio

Clifton Asset Management has partnered with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley as it launched Eden Park Investment Management to provide discretionary fund management to advisers.

EPIM received its direct authorisation from the FCA last month and will operate two model portfolio ranges – Brunel and Cabot.

The Brunel range will be powered by Brewin Dolphin utilising an active underlying fund manager approach, while the Cabot range will be powered by Charles Stanley utilising a passive or index tracking underlying approach.

The Brunel range will cost 0.30 per cent and the Cabot will cost 0.25 per cent.

The underlying ongoing charges figure for the Brunel balanced portfolio is approximately 0.51 per cent and Cabot balanced is 0.14 per cent.

Each range will be made up of five risk-rated model portfolios, offering cautious, income, balanced, growth and global equity strategies.

The new discretionary investment arm will be led by EPIM-principle investment manager, Alan Sippetts.

He has previously held senior positions at Heartwood Investment Management, Lloyds Private Banking and Legal & General Investment Management.

Sippetts says both “active and passive” investment approaches have a part to play in “building a suitable client portfolio”.

Under the EPIM umbrella, advisers and their clients will have the choice of one or the other or “they can mix or match”, he says.

EPIM chief executive Anthony Carty adds: “There are many good providers of DFM services, but we are delighted to announce today that we have chosen to partner with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley – as they have enviable past performance track records as well as a significant depth of resource within their respective investment management divisions.”

The EPIM portfolios will be available on Clifton’s recently launched investment platform – Viewpoint Portfolio. The platform technology is powered by Hubwise and is priced at 0.3 per cent with a fee cap of £800 per annum.