Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Investment management needs its own watershed moment for professionalism

By

What are the hallmarks of a true profession? A robust qualifications framework? A rigorous code of conduct? A genuine commitment to continuing development? These are undoubtedly noble indicators, but I would throw one more into the mix: an attitude that welcomes criticism in order to better itself.

A profession does not surround itself with yes men. Doctors, for example, call each other out on bad practice. They are not afraid to be told they lack the skills for the operation they are performing. Lawyers (not claims sharks) know putting a foot out of line will incur the wrath of self-regulation. They understand why they have the reputation they do, and training at City firms has raised the bar accordingly.

I’m not sure this is the case for asset managers. At least not yet. A passive manager who says active managers are not offering value to customers doesn’t really get there – their motive appears commercial rather than altruistic in most cases.

This hits on an underlying reason why asset management has not attained a true status of professionalism: the investment industry and its clients may not necessarily want the same thing.

Yes, an ad valorem fee structure encourages managers to grow clients’ pots, but the fact remains that, at any listed company, a duty to shareholders, not clients, comes first – a reverse of the medical profession’s Hippocratic Oath if ever there was one.

The investment industry and its clients may not necessarily want the same thing

The road forward is the subject of our cover story, on the back of the Investment Association’s 2025 Vision report last week.

I don’t see any easy answers. Let’s say we made clients explicit shareholders by making more companies mutuals. How would those companies then raise the capital needed to either innovate or protect them in an uncertain future?

Aligning client and manager interests through performance fees is wonderful, but only if you completely buy the premise that every inch of outperformance is down to skill, not luck.

In the future, the purpose of the asset management industry may end up looking more like that of financial planning. Instead of its job being to shoot the lights out by being super-active, it may be there to ensure peace of mind and design products to meet clients’ psychological and ethical needs.

Yes, the advice market as a whole kicked up a pretty big fuss before RDR came in, but most have come to realise what a good thing it’s been. Similarly, the investment management market seemed completely affronted when the FCA had the temerity to question whether some active managers really were delivering value.

In time, I think asset management will come around too and acknowledge that, as painful as it may be, maintaining the status quo simply isn’t an option.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing

Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended

Knight Frank opens later life lending arm

Knight Frank has become the first estate agent to offer later life lending advice. Offered though its Knight Frank Finance arm via a specially formed team, borrowers will be given guidance on a suite of products that includes equity release and retirement interest-only mortgages. Knight Frank Finance head of later life finance David Forsdyke points […]

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Growing pains lead to job cuts at Guardian

Protection challenger Guardian has cut 12 jobs, which it attributed to its faster than expected success. The company has not specified which roles have been affected but confirmed a consultation could lead to further cuts. Guardian said in a statement: “The number of major distribution agreements we’ve secured in our first nine months of trading […]

Trump tweets and market retreats

As President Donald Trump again uses social media to praise the record performance of US equity indices, Nersen Pillay, Investment Director at Royal London Asset Management investigates how stocks have behaved after earlier, similar Trump tweets. Read the blog Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the […]

Life cover for life

When someone mentions whole of life plans, most people will think of a niche product that serves as an inheritance tax planning tool for high-net-worth clients. And it’s really not surprising they’ve been pigeonholed in that waybecause before the arrival of RDR in 2013, that’s more or less exactly what they were. For advisers thinking […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FNZ acquires wealth management software firm JHC

Platform technology firm FNZ has acquired software provider JHC Systems, which serves the wealth management industry, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will bolster FNZ’s position in the UK and comes hot on the heels of it completing the purchase of German investment platform, ebase. JHC is headquartered in London and provides the “core technology […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com