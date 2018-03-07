Money Marketing
Investment fraudster pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice

By

A trader charged with perverting the course of justice has pleaded guilty.

Alex Hope, who was convicted of fraud in a £5m investment scam, was additionally charged with perverting the course of justice in December.

At the Inner London Crown Court today, he pleaded guilty to the charge, which relates to his conduct following the imposition of a restraint order in 2012 and a confiscation order in 2016 after the FCA had brought criminal proceedings against him.

Hope ran a collective investment scheme without authorisation, telling investors he was a foreign exchange trader and could double their money.

He received £5.5m from more than 100 investors.

Hope spent more than £2m on an extravagant lifestyle, while making heavy losses on the trades. He was banned from financial services and jailed for seven years, a term which was extended by 18 months after he failed to pay the full value of a confiscation order made against him.

Hope will be remanded in custody until Thursday 15 March, when a date for sentencing is likely to be set.

