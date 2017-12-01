Investment fraudster charged with perverting course of justice

Money Marketing

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpgA trader convicted of fraud in a £5m investment scam now faces additional charges of perverting the course of justice.

In January 2015, the FCA successfully scored a conviction against Alex Hope after he ran a collective investment scheme without authorisation.

Hope told investors that he was an exceptional foreign exchange trader, and could double their money in a matter of months.

After receiving £5.5m from more than 100 investors, Hope actually spent more than £2m on an extravagant lifestyle while making heavy losses on trades.

He than failed to pay the full value of a confiscation order made against him, adding 18 months to his seven year jail sentence.

In a hearing yesterday, Hope appeared in court again. The FCA alleges that he attempted to pervert the course of justice between April 2016 and September 2016.

The FCA said legal restrictions meant it could not publish more information about the hearing, but the charge is “in relation to a restraint order made at Southwark Crown Court on 2 April 2012 and a confiscation order made against him by Southwark Crown Court on 12 February 2016.”

