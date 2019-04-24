Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment Clock Strategy report: Volatility is here to stay

Read our Investment Clock strategy report ‘Volatility is here to stay’ by Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management. There are some positive signs but volatility is a feature of late cycle. We believe active strategy and sensible diversification will be key.

Read the report here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.9 billion of assets (as at 31.12.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.
Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

Trevor Greetham

Head of Multi Asset

Recommended
5

FOS criticised over DB transfer claim handling

A better way must be found to manage claims against IFAs on defined benefit transfers, as the current settlement process is untenable, experts say. In the latest edition of Money Marketing’s series of live debates, MM Wired, Delta Financial Management director Jarrod Ellis, O3 Insurance Solutions managing director Jamie Newell and Libertatem director general Garry Heath […]
2

How to become a financial adviser: diplomas, degrees and workplaces

Information on how to become a financial adviser is sparse. Money Marketing speaks to advisers about what the requirements really are and how best to meet them. Speaking to financial advisers and planners today, each will have a unique and varied story about how they entered the profession. There are more than a handful of pathways […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
1

FOS hit with 48 Sipp investment complaints in one year

Twenty-two Sipp providers have referred 48 investment related complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service over the past 12 months a Freedom of Information Request Act has found. Last November Money Marketing reported the watchdog wrote a letter to Sipp providers asking them to give information about their business activity. This data request followed the watchdog’s […]

Current multi asset positioning

With continuing questions around global growth, US interest rates and Brexit, Nersen Pillay, Investment Director at Royal London Asset Management provides an update on positioning within our multi asset funds, as the Investment Clock predicts soggy growth and weaker inflation expectations. Read the article here About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

IHT tax receipts breaks records again hitting £5.4bn

Inheritance tax receipts have increased to a record £5.4bn in the 2018/19 tax year according to HM Revenue and Customs figures published today. Receipts increased by around £160m in just a year from £5.2bn in 2017/2018 to £5.4bn. HMRC figures show the annual revenue and revenue as a percentage of GDP since 1980/81. It shows […]

Graham Bentley: The unlikely key factor in picking a discretionary fund manager

Establishing the approach to qualitative versus quantitative analysis should top the due diligence list As more advisers outsource investment decisions to discretionary fund managers, the more the regulator will scrutinise the selection process. I would not be surprised if DFMs were selected on a lazy combination of brand, price and performance, yet any being offered […]
3

Tony Mudd: Advisers are stifling protection innovation

The biggest reason new concepts are not being brought to market is a lack of confidence that advisers will change their behaviour. Having started life in the financial services industry as a clerk for one of the largest life assurance companies in the UK, protection has always been my first love. Unfortunately, it only takes […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com