Investment Clock Economic report: trade versus stimulus

Read the latest Investment Clock Economic report from Royal London Asset Management’s Senior Economist, Melanie Baker. Trade tensions threaten the outlook, but stimulus looks set to help steer the economy away from trouble.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Riding the DFM wave: when will the market reach the top?

This article first appeared on Money Marketing’s DFM Centre. Visit the site now to see more exclusive research and analysis across outsourced investments Data trawl reveals that discretionary fund managers are hoovering up more assets, while profits remain healthy The boom time in the discretionary fund management market is far from over, Money Marketing’s latest […]

Hot air balloons

US billionaires call for new wealth tax

A group of billionaires in America have written a letter to presidential candidates calling for the super-rich to face a new wealth tax. The signatories include some of the richest people in the US, from investor George Soros and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, to Molly Munger, daughter of Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger. While […]

Martin Cholwill

Difficult backdrop, but market to grind higher

Senior Fund Manager, Martin Cholwill reflects on current conditions within the macro environment. He expects continued uncertainty in the UK economy and on the political horizon could provide a difficult backdrop, but remains positive that the stock market will grind higher. Read the article here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The […]

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Reigning on their parade: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Reigning on their parade Last week, one WGJ correspondent was lucky enough to be invited along to Royal Ascot. Once there, they were informed that they should very much enjoy themselves, but that their host hoped company insurance would not have to […]

