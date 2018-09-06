Investment Clock Economic report: Solid, but sideways to slower

Senior Economist, Melanie Baker shares our latest Investment Clock Economic report, providing a deep-dive look into the current economic backdrop. Melanie observes that global growth continues at a solid pace for now, supported by still accommodative monetary policy and looser US fiscal policy. She acknowledges that there are more signs that growth has peaked and that this is likely to be part of a gentle cooling as the business cycle matures and policy support fades in several major economies. She also reflects that Brexit uncertainty is likely to drag on UK growth and that recession risk looks low for now, but risks are building.

Read the report here

