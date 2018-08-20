Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment Clock dips into mild Stagflation but this could be temporary

The Investment Clock model that guides asset allocation within our multi asset team has dipped into Stagflation territory amidst a deteriorating economic backdrop and fear of trade wars looming. Hiroki Hashimoto takes a closer look at the situation and explains how we expect this dip into Stagflation could be both mild and temporary.

Read the article here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Network UK map

deVere Group grows UK footprint

deVere Group’s subsidiary UK Workplace Solutions has had regulatory approval to acquire WPS Advisory, which used to trade as Priscum Direct. UK Workplace Solutions was granted the approval notice from the FCA and will merge WPS under its own brand. deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green says WPS Advisory will focus on people facing “tough […]

Bestinvest spot the dog 07/14
1

Who has topped the latest Spot the Dog list?

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been named the top offender in Bestinvest’s latest Spot the Dog report of underperforming equity funds. In the first bi-annual report by Bestinvest for this year the asset management giant, which was formed after the merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life last year, has four funds listed in the report […]

brexit
1

Fund managers preparing for hard Brexit

Almost two-thirds of asset managers are preparing for a hard Brexit, the Financial Times reports. Looking at fund houses that collectively manage $14tn (£12.2tn) of assets a survey found that 83 per cent have response plans for Brexit while 49 per cent have already put their plans into action. The survey, which comes from UK […]

Martin Cholwill

Difficult backdrop, but market to grind higher

Senior Fund Manager, Martin Cholwill reflects on current conditions within the macro environment. He expects continued uncertainty in the UK economy and on the political horizon could provide a difficult backdrop, but remains positive that the stock market will grind higher. Read the article here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms face difficult second half after sluggish sales

Platforms should brace themselves for a difficult second half of the year as sluggish Isa sales led to a soft second quarter, consultancy Fundscape says. Fundscape’s latest platform market figures show total platform assets – including the advised and direct-to-consumer sectors – grew by £32bn to £604bn in the second quarter of the year. However, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment