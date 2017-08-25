Investment bonds and care costs

In the UK the election campaigns run by the various political parties have included statements and debates around long-term care provision, and the cost of care that could be covered by the state. The cost of care has been increasing and the problem around funding for care will continue to grow over the coming years unless action is taken.

The legislation around long-term provision varies across the UK. In England, provision is included in the Care Act 2014, and for those residing elsewhere in the UK provision is included under section 21 of the National Assistance Act 1948.

In both instances the assessment for residential accommodation is means-tested and local authorities will assess claimants. The Charging for Residential Accommodation Guide (CRAG) still applies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and each country has its own CRAG. In England, the CRAG was replaced from 1 April 2015 by the Care and Support Statutory Guidance.

Where care is needed, the cost will be met by the local authority. However, the cost of the residential accommodation is means-tested. In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland there are upper and lower limits that can vary by country. If an individual has assets in excess of the upper limit, they will fund the costs in full; over the lower limit they will have to fund part of the costs; and where assets are below the lower limit there is no requirement to fund. For those living in Wales there is only an upper limit. While we are looking only at capital assets, it is worth making the point that there are also assessments against income.

