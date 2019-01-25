Investment Association launches consultation on sustainable investment

The Investment Association is launching a consultation on sustainability and responsible investment.

The trade body for the asset management industry is looking to get assets managers’ views on the topic and aims to help investors better navigate the space.

IA chief executive Chris Cummings said the group has a “role to help today’s investors achieve both their financial as well as their environmental and social goals.”

The consultation seeks to tackle three main areas. It looks to agree on standardized definitions in the space that is burdened with confusion.

The consultation will also propose a product label, which would help investors and advisors identify funds with sustainable approach.

However founder of SRI Services Julia Dreblow, who has also been working on helping financial advisers understand the breadth of terms, says asset managers alone might not be the best positioned to solve the challenge.

Making sense of ESG popularity

Dreblow says: “I am delighted that the IA, like others, are looking more closely at sustainability and ESG related challenges as it recognises growing interest in such funds.

“What I am less happy about is that unlike the EU, the British Standards Institute and others, the IA does not appear to be significantly including non-members in their work.

“This is of course their prerogative as they are a membership association, but it might undermine their output as few IA committee members will have spent time working across the retail market – so recognition of the pitfalls may be limited.

The third aim of the consultation is to review asset managers’ reporting on how they embed environmental, social and governance factors into their process and the impact their investment has had on sustainability indicators.