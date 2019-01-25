Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investment Association launches consultation on sustainable investment

By

The Investment Association is launching a consultation on sustainability and responsible investment.

The trade body for the asset management industry is looking to get assets managers’ views on the topic and aims to help investors better navigate the space.

IA chief executive Chris Cummings said the group has a “role to help today’s investors achieve both their financial as well as their environmental and social goals.”

The consultation seeks to tackle three main areas. It looks to agree on standardized definitions in the space that is burdened with confusion.

The consultation will also propose a product label, which would help investors and advisors identify funds with sustainable approach.

However founder of SRI Services Julia Dreblow, who has also been working on helping financial advisers understand the breadth of terms, says asset managers alone might not be the best positioned to solve the challenge.

Making sense of ESG popularity

Dreblow says: “I am delighted that the IA, like others, are looking more closely at sustainability and ESG related challenges as it recognises growing interest in such funds.

“What I am less happy about is that unlike the EU, the British Standards Institute and others, the IA does not appear to be significantly including non-members in their work.

“This is of course their prerogative as they are a membership association, but it might undermine their output as few IA committee members will have spent time working across the retail market – so recognition of the pitfalls may be limited.

The third aim of the consultation is to review asset managers’ reporting on how they embed environmental, social and governance factors into their process and the impact their investment has had on sustainability indicators.

Recommended

Ros Altmann
4

Ros Altmann: Govt bodies must promote value of advice

A vital element of the new Single Financial Guidance Body’s role should be helping the public understand the difference between free, impartial guidance and expert, impartial advice, so consumers recognise the value added by professional financial advisers. The new body merges three old consumer organisations: Pension Wise, the Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service. […]

Collapsed wealth manager’s Sipp book sold for £820k

Collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management sold its Sipp and SSAS administration business  to Hartley Pensions for £820,000 an update on Companies House shows. Money Marketing previously discovered Hartley took on 1600 Sipps, 160 SSAS and almost £500m assets under management onto its books for an undisclosed sum, with fresh documents now revealing the value […]

Premature recession fears

Read the latest thoughts from Trevor Greetham in our Investment Clock Strategy report ‘Premature recession fears’. An upturn in volatility remains apparent as Wall Street experienced one of its worst December’s since the Great Depression. Recession fears continue to rise and markets are pricing in this eventuality, but current sentiment readings are extremely depressed, the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
3

Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work. Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an […]

FSCS refuses to change discount rate for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has decided not increase the level of compensation British Steel Pension Scheme members receive by altering the way it calculates pay outs. The lifeboat fund has been reviewing the discount rate it uses for steelworkers who transferred out of BSPS through the collapsed IFA Active Wealth. The FSCS came under […]

How to give advice that clients will actually follow

Giving financial advice is second nature to IFAs, but making it stick can be trickier. Some clients might leave their meeting with the best of intentions but find that the objectives they set with their adviser start to slip down their list of priorities. Others may find their annual review comes around quicker than they […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com