Investment Association demands answers on shareholder revolts

By

Meeting-Business-Finance-Boardroom-700.jpgInvestment Association boss Chris Cummings has requested responses from FTSE All Share companies on shareholder revolts for a public register that will be launched this year.

A letter has been sent to all companies that received more than 20 per cent opposition against any resolution or where a resolution was withdrawn before an AGM.

The IA acted in response to the Government’s corporate governance reform.

AstraZeneca, Pearson and Burberry are among the companies set to be named and shamed in the register, according to Sky News. More than 100 businesses have been contacted.

The Public Register will launch in Q4 and include all meetings held this year.

Cummings says: “Shining a light on how companies are addressing shareholder concerns is key to holding businesses to account.”

It will be the first time responses from companies will be brought together with information on shareholder revolts.

Cummings says the aim is to change company behaviour through better accountability.

Business Minister Margot James there are some businesses that have been failing to address their shareholders’ concerns about bosses’ pay.

James says the Public Register gives those companies a platform to demonstrate what they are doing to address those concerns.

The Government requested the IA produce the register in its response to a consultation on corporate governance reform, which was published in August.

The Public Register will include a description of the resolution, the result of the shareholder vote, a link to the AGM results announcement and a link to any further statement from the company.

Regulators confirm research access in the US post Mifid II

UK asset managers will be able to temporarily access investment research from the US after months of lobbying to clarify new inducements and research Mifid II rules. In a statement on its website, the European Commision has confirmed the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, has decided US brokers can provide European money managers […]

James Hay to pay out over pension transfer error

James Hay must pay redress to a client following a pension transfer error that meant some of her money was not reinvested for four years. The client also made a complaint against her adviser – named as Credit Suisse in a separate Financial Ombudsman Service decision – which was upheld. The complainant – called Ms […]

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

Rowanmoor reappointed Standard Life’s SSAS administrator

Small self-administered scheme provider Rowanmoor has been reappointed by Standard Life to administer its SSAS portfolio for a 10-year term. The agreement was effective from 1 October. The relationship between Rowanmoor, which is owned by Embark Group, and Standard Life has lasted 20 years. Through the deal Rowanmoor will provide full administration, advisory and actuarial […]

