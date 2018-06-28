Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Trade body continues investment industry diversity push

By

Business-People-Leaving-Walking-Falling-Decline-Corporate-700x450.jpgThe Investment Association is zeroing in on law firms, fintech providers and consultants in its push for diversity in the industry.

The IA merged with careers provider Investment 20/20 in April and is widening the programme’s membership to include companies that work with investment firms, such as lawyers and accountants.

Since starting in 2013, Investment 20/20 has brought 1,300 trainees into the industry from a variety of different backgrounds and 74 per cent of those people have since been permanently employed.

Middle managers must not shirk diversity responsibilities

IA chief executive Chris Cummings says: “By expanding Investment 20/20’s reach to firms that partner with our industry, we will ensure we attract tomorrow’s talented workforce, from all backgrounds, to our industry.”

The new package sits alongside the existing Investment 20/20 one-year trainee programme for investment managers.

Recommended

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

Treasury under fire for lack of diversity at Bank of England

The committee wants answers on the gender divide of the Bank of England’s committees The influential Treasury select committee has threatened to stop endorsing appointments to the Bank of England unless the Treasury starts nominating a more diverse range of candidates. Chair Nicky Morgan has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond demanding the Treasury publish the […]

Stockmarket-Stock-Market-FTSE-Performance-700x450.jpg

Emerging markets 2018: A renewed credit cycle?

Ewan Thompson, Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune Given the significant discount of emerging market assets to developed market and the economic and earnings growth premium available, emerging markets look set to continue to outperform developed peers and regain much of the considerable underperformance experienced in the highly atypical period of 2010-2016. Read more here […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Nick Bamford: Are you noticing vulnerability?

The ageing population means we are likely to be dealing with more elderly people. Although the term “elderly” means different things to different people, we must be careful of vulnerability here. In fact, the FCA definition of a vulnerable client is broad: “Someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com