Trade body continues investment industry diversity push

The Investment Association is zeroing in on law firms, fintech providers and consultants in its push for diversity in the industry.

The IA merged with careers provider Investment 20/20 in April and is widening the programme’s membership to include companies that work with investment firms, such as lawyers and accountants.

Since starting in 2013, Investment 20/20 has brought 1,300 trainees into the industry from a variety of different backgrounds and 74 per cent of those people have since been permanently employed.

IA chief executive Chris Cummings says: “By expanding Investment 20/20’s reach to firms that partner with our industry, we will ensure we attract tomorrow’s talented workforce, from all backgrounds, to our industry.”

The new package sits alongside the existing Investment 20/20 one-year trainee programme for investment managers.