Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investing for the 100-year life: How to model income in retirement

By

Financial planning experts have urged advisers to stay up to date with how they model income in retirement as life expectancy, health and working patterns continue to shift among the older population.

In the first of our new series with Vitality as part of our Value Exchange project, we gathered specialists in cashflow planning,  behavioural economics and financial education to discuss how advisers can meet the challenges of clients banks that are living healthier, and living healthier for longer.

Founder of the Timeline app Abraham Okusanya emphasised the importance of using versatile cashflow modelling tools to ensure income is mapped in a sustainable way.

Visit The Value Exchange and be part of the debate

He said: “The traditional way of think about modelling income in retirement needs to change. By that I mean the traditional cashflow projection where we assume static return and inflation and life expectancy and we draw a straight-line projection based on that – that’s got to change because the reality is that the environment that we are working in right now post pension freedoms where the traditional safeguards put there by the government are out the window.

“Its never been more important for advisers to use a different model when we think about sustainability of income in retirement.”

Aspect8 IFA Claire Walsh said that while some clients will refuse to believe how long they will live, spending in early retirement before health problems can hit is often sound planning.

She said: “Most people start from a point of denial. They say they are never going to live beyond 80. I always plan to 100. Better to be safe than sorry.

“I’m one of the more optimistic planners. I try and encourage people to use their money a little bit more and to think about what they want to do in early retirement. No-one wants to run out of money and be impoverished and old but most of the people we are working with we are encouraging them to spend their money and enjoy their early retirement and often the fall back is I will cash in my property.”

Vitality distribution director Justin Garbutt noted that shifts in employment mean that retirement is a continuing event as opposed to onne moment.

He said: “For us it’s about how you plan for an outcomes based solution. How do you give people the peace of mind no matter how long they live for they are going to be taken care of?

“When you are designing a cashflow product, it’s very much around understanding that people are not going to retire in a linear way…you are going to go into other professions, part time work, consultancy. Designing a product that allows for that environment where it’s a lot more flexible can dip in and out of work and create an environment where they look after their health they are actually creating a bigger pension pot going forward.”

Personal finance author and speaker Jason Butler added: “We all underestimate the likelihood of us living a long life. We underestimate the cost of living too long in the sense of health and situation…What we have to do is help people understand that they don’t have to have all pain now to plan for this time when they are going to fall apart, retreating from society and infirm. But equally if they only live for today and don’t plan for the long term it’s going to be a very difficult lifestyle for them.”

The Value Exchange will bring together exclusive thought leadership and insights on how health and lifestyle trends are impacting financial planning. Click through to view more.

Recommended

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Offshore amnesty could bring in 5bn

The Government’s amnesty for UK taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts could net the Treasury up to 5bn.

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Selectapension confirms it will not reopen DB transfer bureau

Provider Selectapension has no plans to reopen its bureau that executed defined benefit advice, Money Marketing can confirm. In June 2017 Selectapension’s advice partner CFPML was visited by the FCA for an audit, which resulted in the firm deciding to voluntarily suspend cases while it made changes to processes and cleared outstanding backlog. At the time, Selectapension said […]

Global equity market views

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager presents the latest video update from our Global Equity team. Will discusses the economic factors that are emerging and how these are impacting their outlook. Watch the video here. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Hire-Social-Media-700x450.jpg

How advisers can capitalise on impact investing

A more principled approach to investing is sweeping investment markets. Impact investing, which seeks to generate a solid market return by investing in companies that have a positive social and environmental impact on society, is at the centre of this trend. No longer is it enough that the investment schemes investors commit to, such as […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 6th August 2018 at 11:53 am

    Pensions by all means, but not exclusively. If possible max out the ISAs for both husband and wife (partner) and then Insurance bonds.

    Encourage clients not to retire before (say) 70. The ISAs and bonds don’t bear tax (Bonds tax deferred 20 years – so worry about that when you get to 90). State Pensions escalate at just over 5% if deferred (used to be 10.4%!).

    This may lead to a fairly comfortable retirement with a minimal tax burden.Paying less tax is key to a better retirement income.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com