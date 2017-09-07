Investigation: Three advice firms, a biofuels scheme, and a multi-million pound FSCS bill

A Money Marketing investigation has uncovered links between an introducer firm, a Mauritius-based biofuels fund, and a trio of troubled IFA businesses.

The three advice firms, Bank House Investment Management, Henderson Carter Associates and Financial Page, have all been told by the FCA not to conduct any pension transfers or switches into Sipps, or to facilitate any investments into non-standard assets.

Henderson Carter has been told to cease all pension business, while Bank House has been told to cease all regulated activities.

Two of the firms – Financial Page and Henderson Carter – have entered into administration and all three have been hit with Financial Services Compensation Scheme claims.

Together, the trio has amassed £2m in FSCS compensation bills, with more than 200 claims received already, according to data obtained from the lifeboat fund by Money Marketing.

The FSCS has paid out £800,000 over 25 claims involving Bank House so far – all over Sipp complaints – with a further 55 still under consideration.

Financial Page’s tally stands at £440,000 based on 122 upheld Sipp claims. While 98 have already been rejected, at least another 36 are being reviewed.

Henderson Carter Associates’ £742,000 in compensation has come from 18 successful claims, 15 regarding successful Sipp claims. Another 18 claims are still in progress.

The trio have one thing in common: They have all been told by the FCA to sever ties with an introducer called Hennessy Jones.

The FCA’s register entry for all three IFA firms reads: “Information has been provided to the FCA which has given rise to serious concerns with respect to the adequacy of the firm’s pensions advice, including…its relationship with…Hennessy Jones.”

Hennessy Jones changed its name to Reditum Capital in March last year.

Director ties

The FCA expressed concerns in August 2016 over the role of unauthorised introducers in advice, placing an onus on the authorised firms which accept business from them to ensure advice is suitable.

The FCA wrote: “Many authorised firms we have visited do not have adequate input or control over the advice they are ultimately responsible for giving to customers.

“This has been particularly evident in relation to advice on switching and transfer/conversion of pension benefits. We have specific concerns where this advice involves movement of pension pots to unregulated, high-risk, illiquid products, whether they are based in the UK or overseas.”

Money Marketing wanted to piece together what exactly had happened in this instance.

On Financial Page’s FCA register entry, it says it must not do any business linked to pension switches or transfers that would “facilitate investments into non-standard assets, (including the AIGO fund and Hennessey Jones Bonds).” There is no further mention of the AIGO fund in the FCA’s notes, so we attempted to trace the fund.

Reditum Capital’s 2016 accounts say the company has net liabilities of £1.6m funded by a loan from former Hennessy Jones director Mark Stephen, who is described as “one of the beneficial owners of the company”, and BSM Securities Limited, a company at which Stephen remains a director at the time of writing.

Stephen’s Companies House record shows he was also a director at a firm called HJ Liquid Assets, along with at least one of the former directors at Hennessy Jones, James King. HJ Liquid Assets was also renamed, changing to Lambert Perrin Liquidity Plc in May last year.

I would not be interested in giving one-off pension transfer advice because I don’t think you can give full advice on that basis

HJ Liquid Assets issued bonds on the now-shuttered Denmark-based GXG Stock Exchange, then on the Cyprus Stock Exchange from October 2015.

In a 2015 Cypriot stock exchange filing for HJ Liquid Assets, it says the company received a “long-term loan from a listed Mauritius-based fund, AIGO Natural Resources and Securities Fund”. This amounted to £9.5m being loaned between 3 November 2014 and 30 November 2015.

The HJ Liquid Assets filing adds: “The company has purchased listed bonds totalling £43,892 in director related companies of Mark Stephen and James King.”

Hennessy Jones’ 2015 accounts also say the firm was funded by a loan from Stephen and a loan from AIGO Holdings.

Stephen is listed as a director at AIGO Natural Resources and Securities Fund.

Lambert Perrin’s financial statements for the year ended 30 November show £2.7m was subsequently repaid to the AIGO Natural Resources and Securities Fund.

A further Companies House note shows that in 2015 Stark Enterprise, another company of which Stephen was formerly director, owed money to AIGO PCC. The contact details provided are for an employee at Hennessy Jones. This charge is still outstanding.

A 30 per cent return strategy

According to a Mauritius Stock Exchange note, the AIGO fund’s strategy would be guided by “investments in agro-forestry”, “solar, wind, tidal, geo-thermal and biofuel energy projects” and investments in securities using alternative investment strategies, including distressed securities.

It would target a minimum qualifying investment return of 30 per cent the internal rate of return, but expected a £1m total investment would be needed to qualify.

Optima Regulatory Strategies consulting director Esrar Moitra says: “The issue is [the introducer] can persuade the client to go into an unregulated investment. They say this firm will make it happen for you, so by the time they come to the adviser it’s a done deal.”

Though he is not implying it happened in this case, Moitra says there have also been cases where introducers have partially filled out factfinds, which would constitute a regulated activity without permission, which can be a criminal offence if done without authorisation.

Moitra says: “Even if the client is saying they want a particular type of fund…As opposed to just taking the order you are providing advice and they need to go through a proper advisory process. When you have a client that’s been unduly influenced you are going to be able to get that sense there have been discussions between the unauthorised introducer and the client.”

The issue is doing one-off pieces of work where you have no ongoing say in what happens to the client money

An adviser who had contact with Hennessy Jones says they did 400 pages of due diligence around Hennessy Jones, but others did not.

They say: “The other IFAs just did as they were told. They were just conduits for funds into their funds.”

Ovation Finance managing director Chris Budd says: “If you are giving advice to somebody on a defined benefit scheme, for example, doing a full financial planning job means ongoing control over the investments thereafter.

“I wouldn’t be interested in giving one-off pension transfer advice because I don’t think you can give full advice on that basis. People who do need to be aware they are taking a massive risk. The issue isn’t the use of an introducer. There’s nothing wrong with the use of third parties.

“The issue is doing one-off pieces of work where you have no ongoing say in what happens to the client money. Anyone who does that is focusing on themselves, not the client.”

The AIGO funds’ holdings and performance According to a 2014 note from AXYS Stockbrocking and Afrasisa Private Bank, the AIGO Natural Resources fund dropped 17.6 per cent between December 2013, when it was listed, and January 2014. The AIGO UK Residential Property fund was down even more, falling 18.1 per cent. Sales projections show AIGO Holdings was expecting £81m in sales by 2017 for the fund. It aimed to turn properties over with a four-month period, selling at around 90 per cent of market value returning 10 per cent per transaction and 30 per cent a year.

A lawyer acting on behalf of Reditum Capital says: “In a former business operation, Hennessy Jones was appointed promoter of AIGO within the UK.

“It never provided or influenced advice on the suitability of any investment to any client. All relevant compliance disclosures were made to interested parties and there was no conflict of interest.

“To the best of our knowledge, the AIGO product has been a great success and continues to perform well.”

Continuing the connections

It has also come to light that Hennessy Jones employed Simon Morris, a Leeds-based property magnate and former director of Leeds United Football Club, who received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to a number of Insolvency Act offences in 2013.

Morris pleaded guilty to fraudulently failing to declare assets to creditors, including eight gold bars and a Swiss bank account, according to the Yorkshire Post, as well as to a charge of failing to disclose property holdings.

Morris was also jailed in September 2011, receiving an 18-month sentence for his role in a six-figure blackmail plan of Hedley Manton, a former business partner, where the court heard he sent his bodyguard to Manton’s offices and threatened to stab him unless he handed over £100,000.

A picture of Morris from his Twitter account

Two sources say Morris was involved in Hennessy Jones’ operations in the run-up to the FCA’s action against the advice firms.

What happens next?

According to a liquidator’s report, Henderson Carter’s client list was transferred to PFP Wealth, a partner practice of St James’s Place, for £36,000, after several firms expressed an interest.

Financial Page and Henderson Carter opened to FSCS claims in March, while Bank House was declared in default by the FSCS in April.

According to one source familiar with claims handling, it is likely a client bank may have been sold to a claims management company in the case of Financial Page, given the high number of claims being received in a relatively short space of time. But what can the FCA do about unregulated firms linked to IFAs?

Under section 382 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, the FCA can go to court and ask for a restitution order against an individual or company, even if it is not authorised.

This is what happened in the case of Capital Alternatives, an ongoing trial called for by the FCA over the promotion and operation of collective investment schemes.

A source with knowledge of the Hennessy Jones case says: “The FCA is either struggling to join the dots and realise what the common factor is here, or they are being just lazy. Really what they should be doing is going in saying, I’m awfully sorry, you are clearly party to an obvious breach here.

“Since the regulator wound down its interest in unregulated collectives, it is starting to see that for a number of years, since late 2010, what everyone started doing was repackaging them in plcs with £50,000 minimum capital and a bond issue. It’s taken quite a long time to catch up with this.”



Nigel McTear

Director

Signpost Financial Planning It is often unregulated people pushing the product, but the regulated person getting caught in the crosshairs. Everyone is trying to pretend it is not their problem, but the problem is, it is their problem because it is falling on the entire industry through the FSCS. We know the FCA is saying that it is not enough, you need to understand where the money ends up as part of the overall advice. This case is everything that the FCA is trying to jump on. That [30 per cent] level of return is achievable with high quality private equity, but it obviously comes with risk and is only suitable for high-net- worth, sophisticated investors, and that really means sophisticated. If these people have treated normal retail clients who have not been able to sign the FCA sophisticated declaration, then something somewhere has gone very wrong. The real question is where are the Sipp providers? Did they allow investments to be made without regulated advice applying? It should never happen with a decent Sipp provider. With things in Mauritius and Cyprus, that should be setting off alarm bells left, right and centre.

The FCA declined to comment on whether it would investigate Hennessy Jones.

Budd questions whether the Serious Fraud Office should become involved over unregulated firms. He says: “The FCA can do what it does but I hope it works with the other powers already in place to apply the rules that are already there.”

Bank House is still authorised according to its FCA register, and appears to still be trading.

Bank House and Financial Page declined to comment. Henderson Carter did not respond to requests for comment.