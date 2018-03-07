Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Investec AM cashes in on Gars and Aviva outflows

By

Investec Asset Management says it is picking up money from Standard Life Aberdeen’s ailing Gars fund as the newly merged giant continues to take a hit on its absolute return strategy.

Investec says inflows are also coming from Aviva Investors through its flagship Diversified Income fund as other large fund groups continue to suffer outflows.

The £105bn asset manager enjoyed “significant” inflows in its multi-asset strategies during 2017, where its Investec Diversified Income fund, managed by the firm’s head of multi-asset income, John Stopford, nearly doubled in size and now
holds £467m of assets, according to FE data. The fund, which was launched in 2008, held £239m as at February 2017.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Inv­estec AM managing director David Aird says the simple structure, real income generation and conservative approach have helped the firm attract “significant” money from rivals. He says: “The fund has grown considerably in the past year and has significant money coming over from Gars and Aims. The fund is quite conservative and producing a real income of between 4 and 4.5 per cent.”

The firm said it could not determine how much of the inflows came from Gars relative to other competitors.

A full profile of Aird and Investec AM will appear in Money Marketing next week.

Recommended

File image of a pension savings pot
3

Aegon could axe Retiready as platform placed under review

Aegon is reviewing the future of its direct-to-consumer platform Retiready, as it cements its focus on the advised platform market. Money Marketing understands one option Aegon is considering is getting rid of the Retiready brand altogether. The provider says it is reviewing what to do with Retiready and will confirm its decision later this year. […]

Parliament-Fog-UK-London-2012-700x450.jpg
5

Lib Dems join calls for contingent charging ban on DB transfers

The Liberal Democrats have called for contingent charging on pension transfers to be banned because it is “against the public interest”. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions, argues it is impossible for advisers to give impartial advice when the adviser only gets paid if the consumer chooses to transfer out. This […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg
26

Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately. Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz adds fourth DB transfer partner to panel

SimplyBiz has added a fourth partner to its defined benefit pension transfer referral panel. Peterborough-based Tuto joins Grove Pension Solutions, Pensionhelp and Creative Wealth Management on the panel. SimplyBiz compliance director Gary Kershaw says: “While talking to potential partners and then undergoing the due diligence process with Tuto, I felt comfortable that its approach to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment