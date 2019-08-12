Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Invesco and Woodford top ‘dog’ fund list

By

graph signInvesco and Woodford Investment Management have topped Bestinvest’s Spot the Dog list of underperforming funds.

For the third time in a row, Invesco has been named “top dog” for both the number of funds and value of assets held in them. More than £11bn of assets spread over six funds are highlighted on the list of the worst performing funds over three years.

Woodford, meanwhile, has just one fund on the list but assets are £3.7bn, meaning it is placed higher than Janus Henderson, St James’s Place and Fidelity which follow.

The Spot the Dog list is an update from January’s list, but has just 59 funds rather than 111 at the start of the year.

Bestinvest says it is pleased there has been a “similar reduction” in the amount of money “languishing” in the so-called dog funds; collectively the funds hold £32.6bn, down from £54.6bn in January.

The UK space has been the focus of many media stories over the past few months after Woodford gating the Equity Income fund, which has underperformed its benchmark by 38 per cent over the time period followed on the list.

‘Dog funds’ at record high

UK Equity Income has seen more than half of the funds listed in January escape this time around. In the January edition, there were 25 dog funds totaling £8.1bn assets, while it is now £3.7bn across nine funds. The St James’s Place High Income fund is – again – the biggest and worst-performing in the sector, underperforming its benchmark by 30 per cent. Until recently, the fund was run by Neil Woodford, who Bestinvest says “has had a torrid run of performance over the last few years.”

The fund management was passed on to Richard Colwell of Columbia Threadneedle and Nick Purves of RWC. Bestinvest says: “It will be interesting to see how quickly the pair can turn the fund’s fortunes around, and perhaps even escape the doghouse.”

Two funds in the list (MI Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth and BlackRock Continental European Income) also feature in the group’s top-rated fund list. Bestinvest say the Spot the Dog list is not a list of funds that should be sold immediately, rather a statistical analysis of how funds have performed over the past three years. It adds: “While these funds have underperformed the markets over the past three years, we still maintain our conviction that they can deliver for investors over the long term.”

Recommended

FSCS looks for £1m clawback in settlement with Sipp provider

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme may be able to retrieve some of the money it paid out after an investment in a Caribbean resort failed. The lifeboat fund has struck a provisional settlement with the new owner of a Sipp provider involved in the scheme, Law360 reports. London’s High Court has put six separate lawsuits […]
2

FCA confirms drawdown investment pathway reforms

Customers who enter drawdown without advice must be offered investment pathways by providers from 1 August 2020, the FCA says. The watchdog confirmed it will bring forward a range of measures to protect consumers in non-advised drawdown in a policy statement this morning. The changes are part of the Retirement Outcomes Review and have been […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA to open industry review on ACDs

The FCA has told several authorised corporate director companies to prepare for an industry probe, according to reports from the Financial Times. Reports say after the high-profile Neil Woodford fund suspension, the role of ACDs has been “laid bare” in the past 10 weeks. ACDs ensure open-ended funds stick to regulatory rules and protect their […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com