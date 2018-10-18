Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Invesco seals merger with OppenheimerFunds to break $1trn mark

By

Invesco has sealed a deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds as the firrm looks to break into the top 10 global investment managers.

The deal will see OppenheimerFunds parent Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company sell the asset manager to Invesco, with MassMutual taking a 15.5 per cent stake in Invesco in return.

Invesco will manage $1.2trn (£920bn) after the deal, according to Morningstar data, taking it to sixth position in the US retail investment space and the 13th largest investment manager globally.

Invesco says its expansion plans are not limited to the US.

Chief executive Martin Flanagan says: “This is a compelling, highly strategic and accretive transaction for Invesco that will help us achieve a number of objectives: enhance our leadership in the US and global markets, deliver the outcomes clients seek, broaden our relevance among top clients, deliver strong financial results and continue attracting the best talent in the industry.”

Invesco will be starting a share buyback programme once the deal completes worth around $1.2bn.

It has already scooped up deals for European firms like ETF firm Source in April 2017.

In the UK, it recently acquired back-office provider Intelliflo in a deal which sources close to the deal tell Money Marketing was worth in excess of £200m.

Recommended

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
11

FOS ruling cannot add new duties for Sipp providers, court hears

Upholding a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against a Sipp provider over due diligence failures would not create new requirements for the market as a whole, a judicial review into the decision has head. A court is currently hearing arguments as Berkeley Burke challenges a ruling that it, as a Sipp provider, could be held responsible […]

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]

Pension tax cuts cost 125,000 savers relief

Around 125,000 savers lost out when the annual allowance limit was cut from £50,000 to £40,000 in the 2014/15 tax year, according to government documents. Royal London policy director and former pensions minister Steve Webb pointed to the findings this morning in an archived government note as the firm launched a new policy paper  on […]

A modern horror story

Every day a quick scan of the news reveals some new horror that will change the lives of those involved forever – the unlucky accident on the way to work, a tragic illness that cuts a young life short or the holiday accident that leaves more than just a scar to cope with. We barely […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Consolidator makes 51st buy with latest IFA acquisition

Advice firm consolidator Newell Palmer has acquired midlands IFA Sense Wealth Management in a deal adding another £35m to its funds under management. The purchase is the 51st acquisition made by Newell Palmer since it began trading in 1993. The £35m is split between around 100 active clients from Sense, who will all transfer over […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]
1

Profile: Susan Hill on making planning appeal to women

Susan Hill director on making finance more appealing to women and the need for a central training academy Think about your favourite products and services – the fragrance your partner bought you last Christmas; the last concert you went to; that meal you recently had at your local restaurant. Now think about the way they […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com