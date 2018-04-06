Invesco plots D2C investment proposition launch

Fund manager Invesco Perpetual is considering launching a direct-to-consumer investment offering, Money Marketing understands.

It is thought the D2C proposition would be a robo-style investment manager, akin to those currently on offer from firms such as Nutmeg, Scalable Capital and Moneyfarm.

A launch expected in the autumn, according to sources close to the launch.

Invesco declined to comment on any potential project.

An Invesco spokeswoman says: “We are always looking at ways to enhance service for our clients.”

Investec launched a D2C investment service, called Click&Invest last year, while M&G has offered an execution-only service to investors since 2016.

Meanwhile, fund giant Vanguard launched its direct-to-consumer online platform for UK mass-market investors last May.