Intrinsic scores director hire from Sesame

Advice network Intrinsic has poached Sesame Bankhall Group operations director Stuart Davies for its management team.

Davies is joining as adviser services and compliance operations director in January, and part of his role will be to help develop planning and compliance technology for the Quilter-owned network.

Davies’ move follows that of ex-Sesame Bankhall colleague Stephen Gazard, who became managing director of Intrinsic last year.

The pair worked closely together at their former firm.

Gazard says: “I’m delighted to be working with Stuart again. He was instrumental in the reshaping of compliance operations at Sesame Bankhall.

“His adviser and customer focus will bring great value and insight as we continue on our growth journey and I know he will be really energised by being part of a group committed to investing in the future of face to face advice.”

Davies says: “I am delighted to be joining Intrinsic, particularly at a time when they are investing in technology to enhance the adviser journey by allowing them to spend more time with their customers.

“On a personal note I am excited to be part of an organisation that continues to grow and is forward thinking in its approach to supporting face to face advice.”

Sesame announced earlier today that it would appoint someone to a newly created role of managing director of its network in due course – a position understood to entail similar responsibilities to Davies’.

Today’s reshuffle at Sesame follows a reorganisation of senior staff when Gazard departed.