Intrinsic rebrands as Quilter Financial Planning

Network Intrinsic has successful rebranded to Quilter Finanicial Planning, parent company Quilter announced today.

Old Mutual Wealth, Intrinsic’s former parent, was rebranded to Quilter in June 2018 after separating from Old Mutual Plc.

The rebrand will also see the Caerus network brand replaced with Quilter.

Last September, national advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers completed its own rebrand to Quilter Private Client Advisers, meaning most elements of the new Quilter business – including legacy discretionary manager Quilter Cheviot, and Quilter Investors – now carry its branding.

The Old Mutual Wealth UK platform still carries that branding, but is due to take on the title of Quilter Wealth Solutions some time next year, while advice firm Charles Darby, which the group acquired earlier this year, will become Quilter Financial Advisers.

The firm has also launched a new website for Quilter Financial Planning.

Old Mutual Wealth first acquired Intrinsic in 2014. It now has more than 3,900 advisers, with the addition of 300 from Caerus when that deal completed at the beginning of 2018.

Intrinsic as a network dates back to 2006, with Aegon and Friends Life acting as significant shareholders in its history.

Quilter Financial Planning chief executive Andy Thompson says: “As our business is evolving our brand is as well, and the power of a strong and trusted brand should not be underestimated. The Quilter brand will allow the network advisers to enhance their relationship with their clients by demonstrating the backing of a strong FTSE 250 listed business, while still maintaining their individual brands.”

Quilter chief marketing officer Michelle Andrews says: “Quilter has a deliberate focus on trusted face to face advice. It’s at the heart of our brand and our business, so the transition of our advice network to the Quilter brand is more than a name change; it’s a demonstration of our commitment to advice and advisers.”