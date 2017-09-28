Intrinsic poaches True Potential head of compliance

True Potential Investments head of risk and compliance Sheriden Davy has left the firm after two years in the role.

Before joining True Potential in May 2014, Davy was BlackRock‘s compliance and monitoring vice president. He also held senior roles with the Department for Work and Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP.

According to the FCA register, Davy joined rival network Intrinsic in June.

True Potential has confirmed Davy’s departure and that former FCA risk analyst Colin Wilcox has been appointed to replaced him.

Wilcox worked at compliance consultancy TCC from 2014 as advisory services technical director after spending eight years at the FCA as a regulatory trainer and risk analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.