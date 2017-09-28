Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Intrinsic poaches True Potential head of compliance

By

True Potential Investments head of risk and compliance Sheriden Davy has left the firm after two years in the role.

Before joining True Potential in May 2014, Davy was BlackRock‘s compliance and monitoring vice president. He also held senior roles with the Department for Work and Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP.

According to the FCA register, Davy joined rival network Intrinsic in June.

True Potential has confirmed Davy’s departure and that former FCA risk analyst Colin Wilcox has been appointed to replaced him.

Wilcox worked at compliance consultancy TCC from 2014 as advisory services technical director after spending eight years at the FCA as a regulatory trainer and risk analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
4

Intrinsic expects losses to continue as adviser headcount drops

Intrinsic Financial Services has reported a total comprehensive loss of £10.4m for the 12 months ended 31 December 2016, as it predicts losses to continue. The loss at the Old Mutual Wealth-owned business is less than the £11.5m reported in 2015. Operating losses decreased from £12.9m to £8.9m. The results statement says: “The decrease in […]

1

Rob Reid: The problem with the People’s Trust

As the debate on the transparency of fund charges continues, many see the launch of The People’s Trust as another paradigm shift, or at least a significant tipping point. I found the prospectus of this investment trust equally patronising and disappointing. When the first round of fundraising was announced it seemed to be at an inadequate […]

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon and ATS appoint new chairmen

Aegon looked to LV= for its appointment, while ATS hired a former regulator Aegon and Alliance Trust Savings have both appointed new chairmen to oversee the running of their boards. Aegon has appointed Mike Rogers, former chief executive of LV= as its new non-executive chairman. Rogers held this position at LV= for 10 years – […]

Guide front cover - thumbnail

Guide: how to… audit your auto-enrolment scheme compliance

As the Pensions Regulator starts to bare its teeth and the changes mentioned in the Budget and Queen’s Speech start to come into force, it is essential that you understand your scheme and the processes you need to undertake to ensure it remains compliant. Our second re-enrolment guide looks at how to audit the key areas of your auto-enrolment scheme.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Active vs Passive

FCA announces hub for asset management start-ups

The FCA has announced it is launching a hub for asset management start-ups overwhelmed by the authorisation process as it reveals it takes 1,200 calls a month from investment managers about their applications. The announcement regarding the hub was made at the FT Investment Management Summit, where FCA executive director of supervision for investment, wholesale and […]

Charles Stanley pursues DIY investors with multi-asset range

Charles Stanley is extending its research and asset allocation ideas to a wider market with the launch of five risk-profiled multi-asset funds for DIY investors. The funds will invest in funds across asset classes, regions and markets and direct into UK stocks and bonds. It will be available via the wealth manager’s retail investment platform […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment