Intrinsic ordered to pay for poor Sipp advice

Intrinsic has been ordered to compensate a Sipp client for bad advice stemming from a lack of investment reviews.

In the Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr G complains about the lack of investment reviews he received from Intrinsic Wealth Limited after it recommended he set up a Sipp in 2009.

Mr G wanted to pay a personal tax bill he owed in a tax efficient manner and asked Intrinsic for advice on how to do this.

It recommended he make an employer contribution of around £200,000, via his company, to a Sipp and withdraw the tax-free cash in stages to repay the bill over a period of 12 months.

The contribution was invested into a cash fund.

In 2012 Mr G met Intrinsic for a financial review to understand the investment options related to the Sipp.

In 2014 he again requested advice on his Sipp, referring to his previous request from 2012 and said: “I need advice on with options on how to best invest the cash. I am also interested in whether or not to stick with or change the current funds in the personal pensions.”

In 2016 Intrinsic made contact with Mr G and offered to review his Sipp.

Mr G then requested a pension statement from his provider and made a complaint to Intrinsic about the lack of investment reviews in respect of the Sipp.

Intrinsic did not uphold the complaint as it argued the advice had been suitable, it had done reviews after 2009 and Mr G had agreed to leave the pension fund in cash.

In its submissions to FOS, Intrinsic said the complaint was obsolete because Mr G complained more than six years after the event complained about.

Intrinsic added Mr G complained more than three years after he knew – or ought reasonably to have known – that he had cause for complaint.

The case was eventually referred to ombudsman Nicola Curnow who said the complaint could be considered in part.

Curnow said she had to decide when the six years starts from the events complained about and refers to the rules in the FCA handbook that govern how FOS handles complaints.

Dispute Resolution rules 2.8.2 says FOS cannot consider complaints six years after the event complained of or three years from the date the complainant became aware they had cause for complaint.

Curnow then goes onto say she believes Mr G was aware from the outset in 2009 that his pension was invested in a cash fund and the intention was for there to be ongoing reviews.

But this does not in and of itself mean he knew he had cause for complaint at that point.

Curnow adds: “Mr G complained to Intrinsic in January 2017, so I don’t think that we can consider any reviews that took place (or ought to have done) before January 2011 – but, I think we can look into any reviews that did take place (or ought to have done) after that date.”

She cites Mr G’s emails of 2012 and 2014 as evidence he was keen to review the Sipp investment and was open to investing elsewhere.

The decision notes in the 2012 report Mr G’s attitude to risk, in respect of the investment that was the subject of that review, was recorded as medium to high.

Later, in 2015, Mr G’s attitude to risk was assessed to be dynamic, but broadly similar to his attitude to risk as assessed in 2012.

It is on this basis Curnow thinks Intrinsic ought to have reviewed and recommended Mr G switch to something more appropriate for long term investment in light of his circumstances.

Therefore, FOS orders Intrinsic to pay Mr G £200 for the distress caused by the lack of service and compensate him based on a benchmark made up of half the FTSE UK Private Investors Income Total Return Index and half average rate from fixed rate bonds.

Curnow says: “In summary, I believe that Intrinsic should have carried out reviews of how the Sipp was invested, it ought to have recommended that Mr G move from the cash fund for a reasonable chance of growth in the long run and I think, on balance, that Mr G would have accepted a recommendation to switch his pension from the cash fund into funds with some risk.”

