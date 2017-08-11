Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Intrinsic increases losses to £13m

Company says net flows into the wider Old Mutual Wealth business contribute to the company’s overall profits

By
Feeney-Paul-2013-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual Wealth-owned network Intrinsic has seen losses increase by 45 per cent to £13m for the first half of the year.

The network posted a £9m loss this time last year.

In its interim results, published today, Old Mutual Wealth attributes the loss to a higher Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy and costs related to growing the business.

It says: “Net flows from Intrinsic’s advisers generate substantial business for Old Mutual Wealth and thereby contribute to the business’ overall profitability.”

Intrinsic and Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers contributed over £100m in net client cash flow to Old Mutual Wealth’s discretionary fund management business Quilter Cheviot. The advice arms combined represent one of the biggest suppliers of new business to Quilter Cheviot.

On the platform, net client cash flow was up 50 per cent from £1.4bn to £2.1bn, driven by pension sales. Platform profits are up 43 per cent from £14m to £20m, while funds under management rose 11 per cent over the last six months from £41.4bn to £45.9bn.

Old Mutual Wealth has seen a growth in “integrated flows” on to its platform and investment management arm Old Mutual Global Investors, but says it “takes its responsibilities for managing actual or perceived conflicts of interest very seriously.”

Chief executive Paul Feeney says: “We have seen continued recognition of the strength, and we believe, the value of our integrated model. Integrated flows rose substantially from £700m to £2.2bn for the six months to 30 June.

“2017 continues to be a year of transition for Old Mutual Wealth as we move towards our separation from Old Mutual plc, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
1

Intrinsic pays redress after adviser recommends pension switch without speaking to client first

Intrinsic has compensated a client after one of its appointed representatives recommended a pension switch based solely on a fact find and risk questionnaire carried out by another employee and without speaking to the client first. A letter from Intrinsic about the complaint, seen by Money Marketing, outlines the compensation that will be paid, which […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700x450.jpg

OMGI multi-asset business drives strong H1

Old Mutual Global Investors multi-asset business has driven a strong H1 with company profits more than doubling compared to the same period last year. Gross sales were up 31 per cent to £8.2bn compared to £6.3bn in H1 2016. Funds under management were up 17 per cent to £36.6bn. Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Paul […]

Blog: What next for vertical integration?

Is it inevitable that all large life and pensions companies will look to become vertically integrated? It certainly seems the tide is shifting that way. Prudential, not content with quietly building up its advice arm to more than 300 advisers over the last few years, announced yesterday it wanted to fully integrate its asset manager […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 11th August 2017 at 11:02 am

    If its “Nett Flows from its Advisers (Intrinsic)generate substantial business for Old Mutual Wealth, which in turn is used to subsidise it, is that not “Contingent Charging” clearly the business model of the Network is Untenable.

  2. Robert Milligan 11th August 2017 at 11:07 am

    O Yes and that’s with a 5% initial charge and a 1% on- going charge, plus its incestuous Funds AMC’S

Leave a comment