Former Intrinsic and Cofunds director joins consolidator

By
Adam Smith and Lee Hartley

Former Intrinsic commercial director Adam Smith has joined Fairstone as chief operating officer.

Smith will start at Fairstone with immediate effect and will also join the consolidator’s executive committee.

Smith held the role of proposition director with Intrinsic from September 2015, moving to the position of commercial director in January last year.

He is also the former commercial director of Cofunds and spent seven years in senior roles with investment and insurance manager, Legal & General.

Fairstone looks to acquire more IFAs after buyout success

He says: “Throughout my career I have been responsible for inspiring large cross functional teams to meet their strategic goals and ultimately to grow the businesses I have been involved in. I look forward to continuing this theme as part of the Fairstone team.”

Fairstone most recently added two firms to its acquisition programme in June, bolstering the group with another £220m asset under advice.

Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley says: “This reflects our commitment to developing our senior leadership team and I have no doubt that Adam’s ability to deliver an enhanced wealth management framework can only support the future growth of the company.”

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

HM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically. HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and […]

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client’s interest

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests. Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking. He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his […]

