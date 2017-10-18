Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Intrinsic compliance lead departs after just eight months

By

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgIntrinsic head of regulatory and conduct risk Sheriden Davy is leaving the firm after just eight months in the role.

Davy joined the Old Mutual Wealth-owned network in May, moving from True Potential where he had worked for two years as head of risk and compliance.

Intrinsic says Davy is now joining national financial planner Fairstone,
which is based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

It is understood Davy decided to move to the north-east for personal reasons.

Fairstone claims to be UK’s largest chartered financial planning firm, having 400 advisers and 40 branches across the country, according to the firm’s website.

An Intrinsic spokesman says: “Sheriden has decided to leave the business to take another opportunity and we wish him well for the future.”

The firm says no decision has been taken on plans for the future of the role.

Before his roles at Intrinsic and True Potential, Davy was BlackRock’s compliance and monitoring vice-president.

He also held senior roles with the Department for Work & Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP.

Fairstone announced the hire today after Money Marketing approached the firm for comment.

Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley says: “Sheriden joins the team as we further gear up to meet our ambitious plans. I have no doubt that his experience of working within some of the UK’s leading financial services organisations will be of great benefit to Fairstone.”

Recommended

1

Intrinsic poaches True Potential head of compliance

True Potential Investments head of risk and compliance Sheriden Davy has left the firm after two years in the role. Before joining True Potential in May 2014, Davy was BlackRock‘s compliance and monitoring vice president. He also held senior roles with the Department for Work and Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP. According to the […]

Older-Couple-Elderly-Pension-Pensioner-700.jpg
5

FCA calls on firms to design products for older consumers

The FCA is calling on firms to design more products that are tailored to older consumers. In a speech yesterday, FCA life insurance and financial advice director Linda Woodall said that as the population ages, it was increasingly important that the elderly received support when they engaged with financial services, including when thinking about retirement. […]

Zurich: Retail platform is not for sale

Zurich has pledged its commitment to the retail investment market following the announcement it is selling its workplace pensions business to Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds and Zurich announced the deal today, saying it is expected to partially complete in the first quarter of next year. A number of market sources told Money Marketing over summer that […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts

Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers. Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will […]

Investing in brands pays off when attracting advisers

Tupperware is my nightmare. Ok, that and my trolley suitcase, as I am often reminded by a friend who once enjoyed a violent (pathetic) outburst as I wrestled unsuccessfully with its narrow wheel base. But my luggage comes second to the horrors that lurk behind one particular swivel cupboard in my kitchen. A dystopian mountain […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment