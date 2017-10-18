Intrinsic compliance lead departs after just eight months

Intrinsic head of regulatory and conduct risk Sheriden Davy is leaving the firm after just eight months in the role.

Davy joined the Old Mutual Wealth-owned network in May, moving from True Potential where he had worked for two years as head of risk and compliance.

Intrinsic says Davy is now joining national financial planner Fairstone,

which is based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

It is understood Davy decided to move to the north-east for personal reasons.

Fairstone claims to be UK’s largest chartered financial planning firm, having 400 advisers and 40 branches across the country, according to the firm’s website.

An Intrinsic spokesman says: “Sheriden has decided to leave the business to take another opportunity and we wish him well for the future.”

The firm says no decision has been taken on plans for the future of the role.

Before his roles at Intrinsic and True Potential, Davy was BlackRock’s compliance and monitoring vice-president.

He also held senior roles with the Department for Work & Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP.

Fairstone announced the hire today after Money Marketing approached the firm for comment.

Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley says: “Sheriden joins the team as we further gear up to meet our ambitious plans. I have no doubt that his experience of working within some of the UK’s leading financial services organisations will be of great benefit to Fairstone.”