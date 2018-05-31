Intrinsic chief: Why I support contingent charging

A ban would worsen customer outcomes in most cases
The report earlier this year from the work and pensions select committee on British Steel Pension Schemes is not ambiguous when it comes to contingent charging. It wants a ban. The report offered several examples of poor behaviour, which have no place in our modern profession and only serve to taint the public’s trust in financial advice.
The subsequent FCA consultation paper on the subject read like the writing is on the wall for contingent charging and a ban is imminent. However, it has offered the sector a welcome opportunity to pause, debate and offer views on the impact of such a decision.
Along with digesting the industry’s response to the consultation, the regulator should also take a close look at past instances of unsuitable transfer advice to determine the links between them. This investigation may reveal that contingent charging is not the main issue.
In fact, the consultation acknowledges “the causal link between contingent charging and unsuitable advice is not clear-cut. It is generally hard to show that unsuitable advice is due to firms using contingent charging models”.
I agree and believe a ban would, in many cases, worsen customer outcomes.
We have seen several examples of people on modest incomes with large transfer values. Recently, one of our advisers had a client earning £40,000 a year to sustain him and his wife. Over the course of his life he has built up a very healthy defined benefit pension pot of over £1m. Now, he is seeking advice on whether to transfer his pension.
The complicated nature of this area of advice means the fees can be substantial. If the advice is to transfer, then he will be able to use his pension to pay for the fees. If it is not, he is left with a sizeable bill and may feel like it was a waste of money. In many cases, the customer will not take the advice in the first place.
This is a deeply negative outcome and it is not something that will happen to just a handful of people. In most instances, when it comes to a final salary transfer, the advice is not to transfer. You can argue that advice not to proceed is sound advice but, in reality, very few people will want to pay significant fees to be informed of what was already the likely conclusion.
We know from the Financial Advice Market Review that most people are unwilling to pay for advice and, therefore, I fear an outright ban would push consumers towards cheaper advice or increase the advice gap altogether.
So what can be done?
In its purest sense, contingent charging means an adviser will only get paid if the advice is a recommendation to transfer. Given we already know that, in most cases, the advice to proceed with a transfer is unlikely to be the right advice, there is a conflict of interest that needs to be managed.
This is best achieved by separating the giving of the advice and the decision to proceed. Some firms already implement a process that requires multiple approvals before a transfer is processed. So not only will a pension transfer specialist need to give the advice, that advice will have to be checked by another specialist. This process gives the client confidence the advice they are receiving is impartial and in their best interest.
The separation of the advice and the transfer decision, along with the changes being made through PS18/6 to drive up the quality of advice, can serve to address the issue of unsuitable DB transfer advice without a contingent charging ban.
This gives the advice sector the best chance of continuing to meet demand and help people reach the right outcomes in what are often life-changing decisions.
Andy Thompson is chief executive of Intrinsic
Let’s look at this from a more pragmatic analysis
We need to be able to offer low cost credit to cover triage fees and advice fees lenders do exist time some stepped forward or if they have another dc plan with a provider can they pay from there – not just now but HMT needs to push HM
RC on this point
The removal of contingent charging will not resolve poor outcomes. This is how Active Wealth and its £1000 fee to transfer gained traction with British Steel members in Port Talbot, thinking they were getting a cheaper deal than going to the honest advisers.
The issue is that the client cannot act themselves. They have to gain an advisers signature to transfer and the adviser HAS to carry the liability. Many pension trustees now require a supported adviser agreement to transfer. Those trustees that do not are becoming few and far between. PI insurance have removed insistent client cover for DB Transfers and the premiums and access unsustainable.
The issues are very complex, but the main challenge is that MP’s and regulators have sort to give the consumers freedoms, but have made advisers accountable with conflicting guidance and rules. What is acceptable to the FCA in many cases in not to the FCA. How can you call it Pension Freedoms when the consumers are held at gun point to gain an advisers agreement. Many advisers have pulled advice in this area due to increased PI and uncertainty of being able to defend future ambulance chasing claims.
There is a solution which many would find unacceptable, give the client the option to conduct the transfer themselves. Madness I hear many cry. Fraudsters will always find a way to release consumers of their hard earned savings. Advisers should not have to carry all the burden of liability. Consumers should have the right to conduct their own affairs with their own pensions. The sensible will seek advice and help. The rest will be execution only transactions with the liability firmly on the consumers.
Few advisers yet have woken up to the fact that if they charge a fee and decline to transfer they are as likely to face a claim in the future as if they had supported. The fee and advice means that what ever outcome does not suit or disadvantages the client or their family, they will see a lawyer chasing behind offering redress on a no win no fee bases.
Give the consumer the ability to transfer themselves and take full responsibility or provide advisers with a clear processes, regulatory statements, agreements and ban unregulated investments other than single property commercial property purchase for business owners. That if implemented correctly will offer some security to advisers. The current system is madness and will see advisers either go out of business or refuse to advise.
Seems nobody ever asks the clients. I always offer a fee or product charge to a client and apart from the odd occasion they all prefer the contingent charging route.
About time the FCA and other agenda-driven organisations took note of the publics view and stopped trying to impose their new world order on others.