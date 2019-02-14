Money Marketing
View more on these topics

International IFA makes latest acquisition with Dubai adviser

By

International advice firm deVere Group has continued its acquisition trail with the purchase of UAE-based adviser Prosperity.

Prosperity has more than 50 staff, and will remain an independent brand under the day-to-day management of its current chief executive Andy Cole.

deVere says demand for specialist cross-border financial advice is continuing to grow across the Gulf region.

deVere chief executive Nigel Green says: “On a broader level, the buyout is an important advance in deVere’s ambitious vertical and horizontal growth strategy for 2019 and beyond, which will allow us to meet evolving client expectations, market trends and regulatory requirements.

“We’re enthused about the Prosperity acquisition and this overall growth strategy.”

In December, deVere moved into the vertical integration space with the launch of an in-house asset management company, dVAM, and says its growth plan includes further acquisitions, subsidiary brands and products.

In 2017, deVere hit the headlines after agreeing to stop providing pension transfer reports amid an FCA probe into the firm.

deVere made an acquisition in the UK last year after facing other issues with how overseas pensions – QROPS, which represented around 20 per cent of its business – are taxed.

At the start of 2019, deVere and Partners (UK), a subsidiary of deVere Group, had a complaint regarding QROPS advice go against it.

Recommended
1

Jason Butler: Why being an average advice firm just won’t cut it

One of my favourite TV programmes in the early 1990s was Troubleshooter. Years before Dragons’ Den and The Apprentice made business mainstream, the genial but wise John Harvey-Jones was shining a light on best practice at a time when the UK was experiencing a serious recession. In one episode, Harvey-Jones visited Morgan Cars in Worcestershire […]
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Pound-Sterling-GBP-Money-Currency-Andrew-Michaels-700x450.jpg

What does UK election result mean for sterling and mid caps?

Mark Martin, head of UK Equities at Neptune, comments on the Neptune UK Mid Cap fund’s positioning and the opportunities presented by a weak sterling. Read more: Brazil UK M&A boom UK election and mid caps   Important information – for professional investors only Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
3

Half a million expats miss out on triple-lock pensions

More than 500,000 recipients of the UK state pension living abroad do not benefit from the triple-lock, the Department for Work and Pensions has said. The triple lock, introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government, increases the state pension payments each year by the highest of average earnings, CPI inflation or 2.5 per […]

Death of protection commissions, new titles and no fee flexibility: What Australia’s Royal Commission has ruled for advisers

What Australia’s Royal Commission has told advisers down under After 14 months of investigation, the final report from the Australian government’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry was tabled in parliament last week. The 1,000-page document includes 24 recommendations for Australia’s corporate and prudential regulators to tackle misconduct better. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com