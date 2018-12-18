Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Interim GAM chief faces questions over past supervision failure

By

Questions are being asked over the prior conduct of the interim chief executive of embattled manager GAM after it emerged that he was previously fired from another job over supervision failures.

The FT reports that David Jacob, who took over from Alexander Friedman last month, was let go by Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2001 as one of two executives who failed to adequately supervise a currency trader.

Jacob was head of fixed income for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the time when it is alleged that the trader diverted currency hedging deal profits to particular clients at the detriment of others.

GAM chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett tells the paper: “David is a man of the utmost integrity and has an excellent reputation in the industry.”

“He has demonstrated his exceptional experience and leadership already, taking decisive actions to focus on GAM’s strengths, rebuild profitability and ensure that we continue to put our clients at the forefront of everything we do. We are lucky to have him.”

The FT says it understands that the GAM board was aware of Jacob’s history last year when he was appointed as a non-executive director, but that Jacob is not looking to take on the chief executive role on a permanent basis.

Earlier this month, GAM announced a “comprehensive restructuring programme” as it indicated profits are likely to fall significantly this year.

In August, the manager was hit by a wave of redemptions and was forced to liquidate the fund range of investment director Tim Haywood after an internal investigation uncovered issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping.

Recommended
8

Nic Cicutti: Spectre of DB transfer scandal looms larger than ever before

New FCA findings suggest advisers should prepare for significantly higher FSCS contributions at least Like many adults in the latter half of their lives, my pecuniary affairs are complicated. Not only do I earn a living from multiple employers but my future retirement income is dependent on several sources of funding, which includes three separate […]
1

Making sense of ESG popularity

The rise of ethical funds and sustainable investment brings into question just how broad and subjective the space can be   One of 2018’s most-used buzzwords in investment has been “ethical”. The rise in popularity of environmental, social and governance investing has been widespread, and in 2017 more than £1bn of net retail money flowed into […]

Pension transfers see £8.6bn cashed out in Q3

The total value of pension transfers rose slightly from £8.2bn in the second quarter of the year to £8.6bn in the third quarter, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show. This is down from a high of £10.6bn in the first quarter, however, with experts predicting long-term decline as advisers exit the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Carl Lamb: No excuses for sloppy DB transfer systems

Along with all the other firms that provide advice on defined benefit transfers, we received our questionnaire from the FCA about the quantity and nature of cases we have handled since 2015. By the time you read this, the deadline for its return will have passed and those under scrutiny will have breathed a collective […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com