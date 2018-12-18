Interim GAM chief faces questions over past supervision failure

Questions are being asked over the prior conduct of the interim chief executive of embattled manager GAM after it emerged that he was previously fired from another job over supervision failures.

The FT reports that David Jacob, who took over from Alexander Friedman last month, was let go by Merrill Lynch Investment Managers in 2001 as one of two executives who failed to adequately supervise a currency trader.

Jacob was head of fixed income for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the time when it is alleged that the trader diverted currency hedging deal profits to particular clients at the detriment of others.

GAM chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett tells the paper: “David is a man of the utmost integrity and has an excellent reputation in the industry.”

“He has demonstrated his exceptional experience and leadership already, taking decisive actions to focus on GAM’s strengths, rebuild profitability and ensure that we continue to put our clients at the forefront of everything we do. We are lucky to have him.”

The FT says it understands that the GAM board was aware of Jacob’s history last year when he was appointed as a non-executive director, but that Jacob is not looking to take on the chief executive role on a permanent basis.

Earlier this month, GAM announced a “comprehensive restructuring programme” as it indicated profits are likely to fall significantly this year.

In August, the manager was hit by a wave of redemptions and was forced to liquidate the fund range of investment director Tim Haywood after an internal investigation uncovered issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping.