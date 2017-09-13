Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Interactive Investor to launch new Sipp

By

Interactive Investor is to launch a fresh Sipp by the end of September.

The direct broker says it wants to offer “an improvement of” its Sipp service to both II and TD Direct Investing customers following its acquisition of TDDI,  in June.

For the new Sipp, II partnered with Barnett Waddingham, which already provides pension administration to many blue-chip firms, including Pepsi, Zurich and Bosch.

The product will be available to TD customers later this month and II customers later this year.

Following the acquisition, former TDDI Sipp provider AJ Bell terminated its contract with the two firms, citing the deal with II as a factor behind the move.

II chief commercial officer Alex Kovach says: “That deal with AJ Bell is closing and we have another partner. The new Sipp will give us greater control with simple pricing. It will have great drawdown functionality and will be a very nice digital product.”

Charges for the service are not yet available.

II announced the takeover of TD Bank’s European direct investing business in October. The deal brought its total assets under administration to £21bn.

II’s newly appointed chief executive, Richard Wilson, says: “We are halfway through the integration process so we need to have one proposition and one price.

“We are doing this quite quickly. The underlying task is not that complicated compared to some other massive integrations.”

Recommended

FE switches Woodford income fund on approved list

Woodford Equity Income has been bumped off FE’s approved list and replaced with the recently launched Woodford Income Focus fund in the latest rebalancing. Charles Younes, research manager at FE, says the £9.3bn Equity Income fund’s holdings in unquoted companies are at odds with the fund’s income objective. “We believe the Focus fund to be […]

Bonds going bust? Not so fast….

In recent months bond bears have been reinvigorated, and market commentary suggesting “the end of the bond (bull) market is near” has become commonplace. We think these comments are premature. Explaining the global government bond sell-off October has seen renewed pressure on global government bonds, initially provoked by a Bloomberg article suggesting that the ECB […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Home-House-Monopoly-Money-Property-700x450.jpg

Equity release market set to hit £3bn this year

Homeowners are expected to access £3 billion of their housing wealth through equity release this year for the first time ever. Research by the Equity Release Council reveals some £1.4 billion of lending was conducted in the first half of the year. That is up from £900,000 in the first six months of 2016. The […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment