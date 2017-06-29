Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Interactive Investor to launch DFM

By

Interactive Investor is set to launch a discretionary fund management service, Money Marketing can reveal.

The online direct broker which recently acquired TD Direct, is working on a new line of products and services and this will include a DFM, II chief commercial officer Alex Kovach has said.

Speaking at the Platforum D2C conference today, Kovach says: “We want to invest in better products, we have a clear vision, one proposition and one price.

“[Post-TD acquisition] we are starting our products roadmap and we are going to offer a DFM product…This will be a change story for the foreseeable future.”

II signed the deal to acquired TD in October. The DFM is set to launch in 2018.

Kovach has also confirmed the company will have one fixed platform fee to offer its customers. Before the merger, II operated a fixed fee model, while TD Direct operated on a percentage basis.

The Big Interview: Interactive Investor on the ‘right’ D2C charging model

He says customers attracted to the II platform are “pricing conscious”.

He says: “[Having one price] is a good thing. For the services we offer for the platform one fee is the appropriate fee.

“[This conference] is the first time the importance of pricing is starting to show.
There is a bit of denial on pricing. I hear the growth of Hargreaves shows there is no elasticity in the market.”

Speaking about platform consolidation and growing II’s client base, Kovach says keeping retention high is key but bringing in clients’ Sipps is “ultimately the most important thing”.

Most Read

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Interactive Investor completes TD Direct deal

Interactive Investor has completed its acquisition of TD Direct creating the UK’s second largest online broker with £21bn in assets under administration. The deal was first announced in October and has now completed following regulatory approval from the FCA, the European Central Bank and the Luxembourg regulator. The combined group has over 300,000 customers and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

UK-Sinking-Debt-GBP-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg

Household borrowing growth stokes unsecured debt fears

Strong household borrowing figures for May suggest consumer spending has picked up in the second quarter, but add to concerns about household debt, say Capital Economics. Unsecured consumer credit growth rose £1.7bn, up from April’s £1.5bn and well above consensus expectations of £1.4bn. Capital Economics UK economist Ruth Gregory says the figures were “unexpectedly strong”. […]

3

Alistair Cunningham: Charging biases need addressing

We are all fallible humans, each with a complex set of biases influenced by our past experiences and other incentives available to us. Contingent charging is an area where this bias is at its most extreme. But although it has been called for by some, I would not ban the model. The problem could well […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Birmingham, Rugby, Kidderminster, Amersham, Salisbury & Chester - £35,000 to £60,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment