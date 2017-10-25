Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Interactive Investor acquires Trustnet Direct platform

By

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpgInteractive Investor has acquired Trustnet Direct’s platform business and announced a number of other deals.

The company, who has completed its acquisition of TD Direct Investing earlier this year, was already in a partnership with Trustnet Direct offering it white label services.

Other partners, including Telegraph Investor, The Motley Fool and SharePrice, will also transit into II’s brand.

Aside from price, brand is the other key feature for consumers choosing an online investing service. With its additional scale, interactive investor is looking to build its brand and the move away from white labelling shows its focus on that.

The company says the transition will be “seamless” for customers.

II chief executive Richard Wilson says: “We have made significant progress towards our ambition to become the retail platform of choice for engaged investors, with best-in-class research, tools and support, low-cost flat fees and excellent customer service. We look forward to offering all our customers enhanced benefits, giving them greater control over their financial futures.”

Interactive Investor confirmed yesterday it will charge investors a flat fee, instead of a percentage-based fee.

Head of Platforum Jeremy Fawcett says: “A fixed annual fee is rare for adviser platforms with most charging based on a percentage of assets held. However, fixed fees are offered by a number of D2C services and they are increasingly getting traction as investors become more price conscious.”

Fawcett adds: “Following its recent acquisitions, Interactive Investor will be the first scale player to offer this pricing model and we think this is a significant development for online personal investing. It works particularly well for those with larger portfolios although Interactive Investor is competitive at the more typical £50k level.”

Recommended

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Interactive Investor confirms flat fee model after merger

Direct to consumer platform Interactive Investor has decided to keep its flat fee charging model following the acquisition of TD Direct Investing. The broker, which now claims to be the second largest in the UK, will charge clients a £22.50 fixed quarterly payment which can be reinvested through dividends or regular investments. These will have […]

employee engagement

Interactive Investor to launch new Sipp

Interactive Investor is to launch a fresh Sipp by the end of September. The direct broker says it wants to offer “an improvement of” its Sipp service to both II and TD Direct Investing customers following its acquisition of TDDI,  in June. For the new Sipp, II partnered with Barnett Waddingham, which already provides pension […]

Interactive Investor to launch DFM

Interactive Investor is set to launch a discretionary fund management service, Money Marketing can reveal. The online direct broker which recently acquired TD Direct, is working on a new line of products and services and this will include a DFM, II chief commercial officer Alex Kovach has said. Speaking at the Platforum D2C conference today, […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Interactive Investor completes TD Direct deal

Interactive Investor has completed its acquisition of TD Direct creating the UK’s second largest online broker with £21bn in assets under administration. The deal was first announced in October and has now completed following regulatory approval from the FCA, the European Central Bank and the Luxembourg regulator. The combined group has over 300,000 customers and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Swing pricing dampens outflows in underperforming funds

New analysis reveals swing pricing dampens outflows in underperforming funds as Vanguard and Jupiter become the latest asset managers to introduce the pricing model. In addition, swing pricing has a limited effect during stress episodes despite liquidity mismatch being one of the issues the model aims to address, the Bank of International Settlements research says. Swing pricing […]

Providers must pass the personality test

When examining the impact of brand, advisers have a far higher propensity to do business with providers and platforms they regard as “warm and personable”. There is no point in dismissing this as fluffy bunny nonsense; hard data from our Adviser Influence Guide has uncovered the influence of personality on adviser behaviour. From a brand […]

Latest careers

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London: To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment