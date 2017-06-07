Money Marketing

Intelligent Pensions agrees with FCA to suspend DB transfer business

Intelligent Pensions has agreed with the FCA to suspend offering advice on defined benefit pension transfers.

A note published on the FCA register says Intelligent Pensions must “immediately cease to provide advice in relation to the transfer, or conversion, of safeguarded benefits under a pension scheme to flexible benefits.”

As of this morning, the company was still advertising its pension transfer service to advisers.

A spokeswoman for Intelligent Pensions says: “Following discussions with the FCA we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily suspend offering advice and arranging DB transfers.

“We are working with legal and compliance experts and remain confident that our recommendations and advice process deliver good outcomes for our clients and that we will be able to demonstrate this to the FCA quickly.”

Intelligent Pensions has built up a profile in the adviser market as a specialist in pension transfer advice, and often acts as an outsourcing partner to other advisers who do not have the necessary permissions for DB transfer advice.

The FCA is expected to launch a consultation into DB transfers over the coming months.

Money Marketing reported last month on the growing sense of unease among advisers and providers about the surge in demand for DB transfer advice, and for more regulatory clarity on when a transfer is suitable.

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rory Percival 7th June 2017 at 9:24 am

    A warning from me last Autumn about FCA actions on DB transfers:

    http://www.rorypercival.co.uk/db-transfers-advisory-firms-walking-minefield/

    • D H 7th June 2017 at 12:14 pm

      Lol …. the warnings on DB transfers have been there since Noah picked up his hammer and saw …..
      nice plug for your web site though !

    • Grey Area 7th June 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Essentially the article says it’s OK to recommend a transfer if it’s suitable and watch out if it’s not because the FCA will be after you and take a hard line.

      Does this really add anything? Website does look nice though!

      Here’s my prediction… at some point in the next 5 years there will be an event (probably a major market correction) that causes the current spate of DB transfers to be looked at very closely and many will be found wanting in the view of clients, press and public (possibly fuelled by claims companies and advisers). Politicians and regulators, not wanting to shoulder blame or costs, will look for a scapegoat – no prizes for guessing who will bleat. Advice that doesn’t meet the criteria commonly known as ‘bullet proof’ will result in compensation. Some advice that does meet the criteria will also pay compensation.

      If you didn’t personally go through the last DB pension ‘scandal’ then you will rightly think me a bit eccentric or cynical. If you did, I suspect you have been nodding to yourself as you read the above.

      Carry on.

  2. Duncan Gafney 7th June 2017 at 11:23 am

    A little worrying that they cannot demonstrate to the FCA already that they offer good advice.

  3. Roger Sole 7th June 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Anyone who has used them as an outsourced partner should probably be checking their PI T&Cs by now

  4. evan owen 7th June 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I’m struggling to think of something positive to say to say about this firm.

