Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Intelligent Money eyes Sipp market exit

By

Exit signIntelligent Money is considering exiting the Sipp market to become an independent provider of standard personal pension plans.

The company says it is looking at re-branding its Sipps as flexible personal pensions to better reflect its position in the market.

The firm is in discussions with advisers about the potential change and says the shift has been prompted by recent high-profile Sipp firm failures.

In January, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme declared Sipp operators Stadia Trustees, Brooklands Trustees and Montpelier Pension Administration Services in default.

The Lifetime Sipp Company also went into administration in April.

Elsewhere, Berkeley Burke is facing legal action and a final decision is expected following a High Court case involving Carey Pensions heard in March.

Intelligent Money chief executive Julian Penniston-Hill says these issues stem from some Sipp providers accepting non-standard assets and working with unregulated introducers.

He adds Intelligent Money has never really been a full Sipp provider as it has only allowed standard investments and never accepted business from non-regulated introducers or the public directly.

Penniston-Hill adds: “We recognise advisers don’t want the reputational – and indeed real – risks of having clients placed with Sipp providers that may face serious financial difficulties due to very unwise decisions on the type of business they have accepted.

“By switching to standard personal pension plans, with all of the good Sipp functionality yet none of the bad, we feel that this clearly separates us from the activities of certain other Sipp providers.”

He continues: “Our Isas, investment portfolios and group pensions are not affected by this change. We are simply aligning ourselves to the correct product name for our personal pensions.”

Recommended

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing

Editor’s note: Not all Sipps are the same

Sipps have taken a bit of a beating recently, that much is for sure. They have been painted as a willing participant in the defined benefit pension transfer con. Trust us, you should ditch the warm comfort of your company scheme for your own flexible pension. Trust us, our overseas property scheme is the only […]
16

How to break the Sipps and Ucis misselling cycle?

Sadly, there are enough stories about dodgy investments held in Sipps that have gone wrong that if you are not careful, you can become immune to it. But it is only once you start to consider the extent of Sipp misselling that you start to grasp the scale of the problem. Financial Services Compensation Scheme […]
1

AJ Bell to compensate over delayed transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled AJ Bell must compensate a client for investment losses attributable to a botched transfer to James Hay Partnership. Mr R’s complaint against AJ Bell is it was partly responsible for the delay in the transfer of funds that shut him out of the market and lost him thousands of pounds. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Gavin Hawdon 19th June 2018 at 9:46 am

    Don’t believe any tosh financial journalists write. they are as bad as journalists in any other field.

  2. Richard Prior 19th June 2018 at 10:26 am

    Is Mr Penniston-Hall for real???

    This is the SIPP provider that allowed 766 of their clients to invest funds with the failed tin pot DFM Strand Capital, with most of the funds invested in a dodgy property bond.

    Intelligent Money are a big part of the problem.

    They may not have accepted business from unregulated introducers, but that’s only because their own staff were doing such a great job of putting their client’s fund at risk.

    Why anyone would use Intelligent Money for a SIPP or anything else is beyond me.

  3. Paul Moll 19th June 2018 at 11:10 am

    ‘ very unwise decisions on the type of business’ in the case of working with unregulated introducers the phrase is criminal, unregulated introduction for designated investments is ‘bring about’ or ‘making arrangements for’ is regulated activity in breach of the general prohibition, being willfully blind in enabling these investment is culpable in facilitating a fraud

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com