Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Intelliflo sold to Invesco

By

Medicash portalAdviser back-office provider Intelliflo has been bought by Invesco in a deal Money Marketing understands to be worth £200m.

The firm behind the popular Intelligent Office software system, used by around a third of UK advisers, has been backed by private equity company HgCapital since 2013, and since then has been investing in integration projects with robo-advisers and digital investment services like Moneyhub.

Money Marketing understands Intelliflo had been in discussions with a number of parties around a potential sale before agreeing terms with Invesco.

An Intelliflo spokeswoman declined to comment on the value of the deal, saying the company would not be disclosing it and any figure was “pure speculation”.

While Invesco is headquartered in Georgia, America, chief executive Martin Flanagan says “the UK continues to be a key market focus for Invesco”.

He says: “We fully recognise that digital solutions are increasingly important as we seek to improve the support we provide for advisers to help them and their clients achieve their desired investment outcomes.”

The Big Interview: Intelliflo’s boss on how technology will transform advice

Intelliflo has promised “increased product investment” as part of the deal but did not provide details. It has pledged to remain open architecture after sale, with plans to take “market-leading technology into new markets across the globe”.

Finance & Technology Research Centre director Ian McKenna says: “This looks to be pretty good news for everyone. The market has known that Intelliflo have been going through a process for some time. They had a private equity investor coming o the end of its natural investment period. It answers a lot of the questions about the future of the company.

“It provides clarity for existing customers and gives Intelliflo a very substantial basis to grow, both in the UK and internationally.

“As an institutional owner, Invesco would look to be pretty benign. It’s clearly committed to the adviser market and technology globally.”

Recommended

British Pounds in a Mouse Trap

Platform pressure: DFM offerings latest to raise competition concerns

Are model portfolio platform deals stopping clients leaving? Charges for model portfolios offered by discretionary fund managers on platforms have been called into question as the regulator’s deadline for publishing findings from its platform market study creeps closer. The FCA is expected to publish its interim report on the platform market in the summer and […]

Platforms best equipped to win retirement race

Platforms are the most likely players to flourish in the post-pension freedoms market, according to advisers polled by consultancy firm AKG. The online survey of 100 advisers conducted in March looks at how advisers are dealing with the opportunities and challenges of pension freedoms. It is one of three studies that forms part of a […]
2

DB transfer shouldn’t be all-or-nothing

By Steve Webb, director of policy In my recent discussions with advisers, a hot topic has been the growing number of people interested in transferring their defined benefit pension rights into a defined contribution pension scheme. With many pension schemes offering eye-watering transfer values, this is likely to be an area of increasing interest. Yet […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Buxton Richard Old Mutual

Richard Buxton: For how long will UK equities remain this unloved?

Despite increasing numbers of corporate activists on company share registers, UK equities remain cheap relative to historic levels News from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global fund manager survey that global investors have never been so underweight UK equities comes as little surprise to this investor, given that the UK All Companies sector has […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. James Clancy 6th June 2018 at 9:02 am

    Well when you play with private equity boy once they have reached their target they are out
    It must be of concern that no comment have been made by the management Usually you get the PR machine in full force on any take over to

    • Paul Fox 6th June 2018 at 9:29 am

      I agree James, very disconcerting that nothing from the management. Also the fact that a fund manager has complete data on about a third of IFA firms in the UK, mine included!!

      • Robert Walton 6th June 2018 at 1:12 pm

        Paul/James – I imagine that you received the email that Nick Eatock sent to all customers at 0930hrs. Please let your account manager know if you haven’t received it and I have requested your accounts managers to reach out to you also.

        Regards,
        Robert Walton
        COO
        Intelliflo

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com